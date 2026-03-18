Wednesday News March 18, 2026

It’s Happy Camper Week on WBFJ. Listen each morning this week as Wally and Verne highlight an area Summer camp! Learn more on our news blog at wbfj.fm

Spring begins this Friday (March 20)

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the MODERATE range today https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

The majority of wildfires (9 in 10) are caused by humans!!

Check out the News Blog for simple Tips to help prevent wildfires.

https://www.doi.gov/blog/10-tips-prevent-wildfires

Recount underway. State Senator Phil Berger has formally requested a recount in that primary race with Sheriff Sam Page in the Republican primary for a state Senate district covering, Rockingham and Guilford counties. Page still leads Berger by just 23 votes.

The Rockingham County Board of Elections will be performing a recount on Thursday, March 19.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2026/03/17/berger-page-recount-election-nc

“I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2” still in theaters (#11 after 4 weeks in the Top 10)

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/i-can-only-imagine-2-2026/

FYI: Lionsgate Films has set a streaming release date of March 24th for their biographical drama featuring the band MercyMe.

March Madness: College Hoops

(NIT) Tonight: Wake Forest hosting Navy at the Joel (first round NIT) at 7pm.

NCAA Tournament

NC teams playing on Thursday include Duke, UNC, HPU and Queens College from Charlotte.

Due to a power outage in Stokes County earlier this morning, Pinnacle Elementary School and West Stokes High School were on a 2-hour delay. *Facebook

Advocate Health Community Scholarships. Advocate Health will award $200,000 dollars in scholarships to students pursuing education in health care and STEM-related fields. Online applications must be submitted by March 31. Check out the News Blog for more information about the Advocate Health Community Scholarship program and eligibility requirements. https://aah.awardspring.com/

The majority of wildfires (9 in 10) are caused by humans!!

Check out the News Blog for simple Tips to help prevent wildfires.

https://www.doi.gov/blog/10-tips-prevent-wildfires

A call to prayer. CeCe Winans is calling for everyone to “Pray the Word” leading up to Easter. CeCe shares, “My heart has been really heavy for our world and everything that’s happening around us. I truly believe that now is the time that we need to come together to seek the Lord.” See her video post on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://cbn.com/…/let-us-pray-without-ceasing-cece…

War in the Middle East: Gas prices continue to climb.

The average price for regular unleaded is now $3.59 a gallon, while diesel is averaging over $5 dollars a gallon. https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Traffic Alert: Davidson County (Bridge Repair)

East Holly Grove Road is CLOSED in both directions near Embler Road for repairs on a 73-year-old bridge. Expect a detour through March 27. Source: NC-DOT

This ‘Miracle Berry’ helps Chemo patients reduce that metallic taste so they can enjoy food again. A species of red berry native to Africa and now grown in Florida is helping cancer patients reclaim the ability to enjoy food thanks to the berry’s unique ability to turn sour foods sweet. https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/the-miracle-berry-helps-chemo-patients-remove-metallic-taste-so-they-can-enjoy-food-again/

The city of Thomasville is upgrading its community alert system.

Residents who wish to continue receiving alerts from the city, simply need to text the word THOMASVILLE to 65513 or visit https://thomasville.genasys.com/portal/en to sign up.

Report potholes on state-maintained roads, including interstates and highways, directly to NC DOT by calling 1-877-DOT-4YOU or online at https://www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/default.aspx

Winston-Salem residents can report potholes and other street issues by calling

311 (CityLink) or by email CityLink@CityOfWS.org

Forgiveness…

Update on the sad story of the teacher in Georgia that was accidentally run over by students after they ‘rolled’ his trees with toilet paper.

The District Attorney in Hall County Georgia has dropped all criminal charges against the five teenagers involved in the tragic death of Jason Hughes, a 40-year-old math teacher and coach at North Hall High School…at the request of Laura Hughes…Jason’s widow!

On March 6, five 18-year-old students went to Hughes’ home to “toilet-paper” his yard as part of a long-standing school tradition. When Hughes came outside to surprise the students, he tripped and fell into the street as they were driving away, where he was accidentally struck by a pickup truck.

CBN News reported, Jason’s family had asked for charges to be dropped, citing their faith in Christ.

“We are thankful for the outpouring of prayers and support as we grieve the loss of Jason. We ask that you continue to pray for our family and also for the students involved in the accident along with their families. Please join us in extending grace and mercy to them as Christ has done for us.” -Laura Hughes

https://cbn.com/news/us/mercy-triumphs-over-judgment-charges-dropped-against-teen-who-tragically-ran-over-teacher