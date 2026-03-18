Wednesday Word

What’s in a name? One up. What’s in a nickname? Somehow those special little names have a way of showing up, relating something about us and telling a part of our story.

The first one I remember in early school days was courtesy of Joe R. and I guess was a natural– “Hillbilly”. At UNC I was “Otis” for a short while. I loved Otis Redding and cried when he was killed in a crash.

At Southwestern I became “John the drill Hill” as my parttime job in the AV shop was to put together small projects and seems like that required an inordinate amount of bore time. Along the way I also acquired “Brother John”, “Papa John”, and a few others.

But THE nickname that got me thinking about this word, came later in life and got rooted as a kid: “Honest John”, wheeler, dealer and “horse” trader. I don’t remember the first time the nickname showed up but I do remember the process that got it going.

Dad bought a little country store in Pilot Mountain from Adam Jessup about 1956 or 57. Dad’s trade was radio repair but it got the best of his nerves so he switched to the grocery business. Somewhere along the way, Dad explained to me how wholesale and retail works.

On a trip to Johnson’s Wholesale, Daddy bought an extra box of Wrigley’s gum, 20 packs, 5 sticks per pack for 60 cents. He explained to me that I could sell all 20 packs for $1.00, reimburse him 60 cents for the gum and keep 40 cents as profit. I guess he should have encouraged me to collect and report sales tax but I guess that was a later session.

Dad’s example had mixed reviews from Mom as the second time we did this, I chose to sell 60 cents worth and keep the extra sugary gum for myself. Either way, “the seeds for “Honest John” were planted and continued on at HonestjohnUSA.com till ebay came along to take its place.

I was always thankful my name was John and not Eddie so as not to be confused with “Honest Eddie” the renown car salesman. I wish I knew your nickname so I could guess how you got it. Haha

Thanks for listening, praying and supporting Your Family Station, Honestly!

Papa John, etc.

P.S. By now you may can figure it out this word did not really end up as started. I had a little more noble and spiritual thought in mind but it took a little different direction once I began writing. My mom and Dad died in a car wreck on March 17, 1991 and I am reminded of the many things they both taught me. My dad did teach me honesty and a lot more. I remember the time we bought tools and parts for a science project and Lafayette Radio sent us a double order. Daddy sent the extras back at our expense. They tried to refund us but after a couple of tries to straighten things out, Daddy sent them a letter saying, “Thank You so much. You don’t owe us anything and we don’t owe you. Thanks again!

Lester Dee Hill.

You weren’t perfect, but I love you Dad!