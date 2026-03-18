Advocate Health Community Scholarships

Advocate Health will award $200,000 dollars in scholarships to students pursuing education in health care and STEM-related fields.

Online applications must be submitted by March 31.

More information about the Advocate Health Community Scholarship program and eligibility requirements https://aah.awardspring.com/

Advocate Health Community Scholarship program will provide 40 $5,000 scholarships, including 20 awards available to community members and dependents of teammates and 20 designated for eligible Advocate Health teammates across its service area. The scholarships support students enrolled in health-related fields, including health care, science, technology, engineering, mathematics, business, human resources, information technology and finance.

Eligible applicants must:

Be enrolled at least part time in a qualifying health‑related field

Have a minimum cumulative, unweighted GPA of 2.5 for high school students or 2.75 for college students

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Be a resident of Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina or Georgia — Advocate Health’s service area.

Preference will be given to applicants who demonstrate financial need, have participated in Advocate Health workforce development programs, or are Advocate Health teammates, dependents of teammates or community members.

Online applications must be submitted by March 31.

For more information about the Advocate Health Community Scholarship program and eligibility requirements, visit https://aah.awardspring.com/