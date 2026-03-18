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“Pray the Word” leading up to Easter

wbfj-verne
March 18, 2026

 A call to prayer…

CeCe Winans is calling for everyone to “Pray the Word” leading up to Easter with is April 5, 2026.

CeCe shares…

“My heart has been really heavy for our world and everything that’s happening around us. I truly believe that now is the time that we need to come together to seek the Lord.”

https://cbn.com/…/let-us-pray-without-ceasing-cece…

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