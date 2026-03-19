Thursday News March 19, 2026

Final day of WINTER. Spring begins at 10:41am on Friday (March 20)

Today is Free Cone Day!! Get your Dairy Queen vanilla cone at all participating DQ locations https://www.dairyqueen.com/en-us/free-cone-day/

It’s Happy Camper Week on WBFJ. Listen each morning this week as Wally and Verne highlight an area Summer camp! Learn more on our news blog at wbfj.fm

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the MODERATE range todayhttps://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

Sunny and warmer for the weekend.

First-class stamps could soon cost you 95 cents as the Postal Service warns it will “run out of cash” in a year without changes?

http://www.wfmynews2.com/…/507-384368e9-3b61-4b27-be73…

The wait continues. When is that Buc-ee’s gonna be open in Mebane?

Late 2027…according to a Buc-ee’s spokesperson.

Grading began in late November (2025) at the future site of Buc-ee’s in Mebane.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/video/news/local/buc-ees

The $1.50 hot dog and soda combo at Costco warehouses will remain $1.50!

CEO Ron Vachris reassuring customers that, “the hot dog (combo) price will not change as long as I’m around.” Good news!

https://myfox8.com/news/will-price-of-costco-1-50-hot-dog-soda-combo-go-up-ceo-weighs-in/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, March 19…

First Presbyterian Church in Thomasville 1:30pm – 6pm

Guilford College UMC = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Friday, March 20…

Novant Health / Kernersville Medical Center= 8am – 1:30pm

YMCA Robinhood Road (Winston Salem) = 10:30am – 2:30pm

March Madness: College Hoops

NIT First Round= Wake Forest over Navy last night (82-72).

The Deacs will play Illinois State this Sunday (4:30pm) at the Joel.

NCAA Tournament: NC teams playing later today include…

HPU vs Wisconsin at 1:50pm.

Duke vs Siena at 2:50pm

UNC plays VCU at 6:50pm

*Queens College (Charlotte) plays Purdue this Friday night at 7:35pm.

Jesus sharing during his Sermon on the Mount…

“Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you.

This is the essence of all that is taught in the law and the prophets”

Matthew 7:12 NLT

Sometimes called the ‘golden rule’, Jesus instructs us to treat others with the same kindness and respect that we desire for ourselves.

So, do unto others, with active kindness, as we go through our day.

Traffic Alert: Davidson County (Bridge Repair)

East Holly Grove Road is CLOSED in both directions near Embler Road for repairs on a 73-year-old bridge. Expect a detour through March 27. Source: NC-DOT

Advocate Health Community Scholarships. Advocate Health will award $200,000 dollars in scholarships to students pursuing education in health care and STEM-related fields. Online applications must be submitted by March 31. Check out the News Blog for more information about the Advocate Health Community Scholarship program and eligibility requirements. https://aah.awardspring.com/

The majority of wildfires (9 in 10) are caused by humans!!

Check out the News Blog for simple Tips to help prevent wildfires.

https://www.doi.gov/blog/10-tips-prevent-wildfires

A call to prayer. CeCe Winans is calling for everyone to “Pray the Word” leading up to Easter. CeCe shares, “My heart has been really heavy for our world and everything that’s happening around us. I truly believe that now is the time that we need to come together to seek the Lord.” See her video post on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://cbn.com/…/let-us-pray-without-ceasing-cece…