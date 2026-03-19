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Coping with Seasonal Allergies

wbfj-verne
March 19, 2026

Are you experiencing symptoms such as sneezing, itchy eyes and sinus pressure?
You could be suffering from seasonal allergies.

Lindsey Russell, (FNP) family nurse practitioner with Atrium Health virtual primary care gives helpful information on dealing with seasonal allergies.

Learn more about…
Tips to reduce pollen exposure at home and outdoors
Over-the-counter treatments that may help relieve symptoms
When allergy symptoms require medical evaluation
How virtual primary care visits provide more options to patients suffering from allergies this Spring.

Resources from Atrium Health
www.wakehealth.edu/stories/tips-to…pring-allergies
www.wakehealth.edu/stories/tips-on…gies-in-the-bud
www.wakehealth.edu/stories/how-to-…h-the-smart-way

 

 

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