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Measles exposure in the Triad

wbfj-verne
March 20, 2026

North Carolina health officials confirm potential measles exposure in the Triad.

In Randolph county: Anyone who was at Tot Hill Farm Golf Club Pro Shop in Asheboro on Thursday, March 12, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., may have been exposed.

In Guilford County: Anyone who was at Wendy’s at 2221 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro on Friday, March 13 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. may have been exposed.

NOTE: Measles can spread very quickly among children and adults who are not protected by vaccination. https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/potential-measles-exposure-reported-tot-170806798.html

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