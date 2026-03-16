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Happy Camper Week 2026

wbfj-verne
March 16, 2026

WBFJ Happy Camper Week 2026

Here is a listing of area Christian camps highlighted on WBFJ

 

Monday (March 16)

Camp Caraway near Asheboro (Caraway Conference Center and Camps)

‘Faith.  Adventure. Growth’   http://www.caraway.org/

There will be a community Work Day at Camp Caraway on April 11.

*Listen to our interview with Mark Moore…

 

Tuesday (March 17)

Camp Mount Shepherd (Mount Shepherd Retreat Center) near Asheboro

https://www.mtshepherd.org/

*Check out our interview with Christina Gibbs 

 

Wednesday (March 18)

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county

            *Amelia Johnson

https://www.camphanes.org/

 

 

Thursday (March 19)

Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons

*Terry Covington

https://www.campmerriwood.net/

 

 

Friday (March 20)

Carolina Bible Camp (and Retreat Center) in Mocksville

               *Cassie King

https://carolinabiblecamp.org/

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