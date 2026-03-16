Happy Camper Week 2026
WBFJ Happy Camper Week 2026
Here is a listing of area Christian camps highlighted on WBFJ
Monday (March 16)
Camp Caraway near Asheboro (Caraway Conference Center and Camps)
‘Faith. Adventure. Growth’ http://www.caraway.org/
There will be a community Work Day at Camp Caraway on April 11.
*Listen to our interview with Mark Moore…
Tuesday (March 17)
Camp Mount Shepherd (Mount Shepherd Retreat Center) near Asheboro
*Check out our interview with Christina Gibbs
Wednesday (March 18)
YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county
*Amelia Johnson
Thursday (March 19)
Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons
*Terry Covington
https://www.campmerriwood.net/
Friday (March 20)
Carolina Bible Camp (and Retreat Center) in Mocksville
*Cassie King