Friday News March 20, 2026

Spring officially arrived at 10:46am this morning.

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen (HIGH) and Grass pollen (LOW) through the weekend.

https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

March Madness: Men’s NCAA Tournament

A crazy Thursday in College Hoops…Throw away those brackets??

High Point University and VCU bringing upsets in first round action.

(FRI) *Queens University (in Charlotte) plays Purdue TONIGHT at 7:35pm.

Saturday games…

HPU vs Arkansas at 9:45pm

Duke vs TCU at 5:15pm

VCU vs Illinois at 7:50pm

NIT The Deacs will play Illinois State this Sunday (4:30pm) at the Joel.

https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/news/march-madness-scores-winners-losers-north-carolina-wisconsin-collapse-nebraska/

Today is world Happiness Day

Finland tops the UN’s 2026 World Happiness Report followed by Iceland, Denmark. Costa Rica and Sweden. The US (not even in the Top 20) at #23. Canada at #25 in this Happiness Report. https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20260317-the-worlds-happiest-countries-for-2026

In Jesus name. Samaritan’s Purse is now providing FREE daily lunches to unpaid federal workers (including TSA agents and air traffic controllers) impacted by the partial government shutdown. The FREE meals are available at Samaritan’s Purse Airlift Response Center in Greensboro (near PTI) seven days a week from 11:30am – 2:30pm.

Supporting those working without pay during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

North Carolina health officials confirm potential measles exposure in the Triad.

In Randolph county: Anyone who was at Tot Hill Farm Golf Club Pro Shop in Asheboro on Thursday, March 12, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., may have been exposed.

In Guilford County: Anyone who was at Wendy’s at 2221 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro on Friday, March 13 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. may have been exposed.

NOTE: Measles can spread very quickly among children and adults who are not protected by vaccination. https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/potential-measles-exposure-reported-tot-170806798.html

Sad update: Chuck Norris has passed away.

Norris was hospitalized in Hawaii on Thursday after suffering a ‘medical emergency’.

His family posted the sad news this morning saying that Norris was ‘surrounded by his family and was at peace’. Chuck Norris, martial arts champion, iconic action star and led the hit series “Walker, Texas Ranger” was 86.

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/chuck-norris-passes-away-after-sudden-hospitalization-medical-emergency

Forsyth Creek Week begins Saturday (March 21 thru March 29)

Educational, family fun events and activities all week long!

Most Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted.

*Creek Week Jamboree this Sunday (March 22) at 2pm at Fourth of July Park in Kernersville. Lots of family friendly events details at https://forsythcreekweek.org/

Happy Camper Week: Check out area Summer camps that were highlighted this past week on the WBFJ Morning Show…on the news blog at wbfj.fm

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide FREE Tax preparation – all ages.

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Reminder: Tax filing deadline is April 15…

Central Davidson High School will host the Special Olympics Davidson County Spring Games coming up this Wednesday (March 25). More than 400 athletes from across Davidson County are expected to participate, supported by over 600 volunteers.

Athletes will compete in a variety of track and field events.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/davidson-county-schools-to-host-special-olympics-at-central-davidson-high/article_

“I Can Only Imagine 2” will go to ‘streaming’ on March 24, according to Lionsgate Films.

“I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2”in select theaters. www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/i-can-only-imagine-2-2026/

Advocate Health Community Scholarships. Advocate Health will award $200,000 dollars in scholarships to students pursuing education in health care and STEM-related fields. Online applications must be submitted by March 31. Check out the News Blog for more information about the Advocate Health Community Scholarship program and eligibility requirements. https://aah.awardspring.com/

Fire crews in Winston-Salem are investigating the cause of a house fire on Rosemont Avenue, off West Clemmonsville Road. No injuries were reported, but one person was displaced. https://www.wxii12.com/article/crews-investigate-winston-salem-house-fire/70798634

Creating a ‘news’ monopoly??

Nexstar Media Group’s acquisition of fellow local broadcaster TEGNA has been ‘cleared’ by the FCC and the Department of Justice. Nexstar is already the largest provider of local news in the country. Nexstar’s deal with TEGNA will give it control of local newscasts in more than 70% of households across the country.

News of the merger’s approval comes less than a day after attorneys general from seven states (including North Carolina) filed a lawsuit in California to stop the deal, arguing it violates Section 7 of the Clayton Act, which holds that mergers that substantially lessen competition or tend to create a monopoly are illegal. The seven AGs argued the mega deal would put “more broadcast programming in the hands of fewer people, removing control from the communities they report to and cut local jobs…significantly impacting the delivery of news and other media content to Americans nationwide.”

https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5792785-nexstar-secures-merger-tegna-fcc-doj-approval/

Breaking News: CBS News Radio will be winding down its operations by May 2.

CBS News Radio provides material to an estimated 700 stations across the country, and is known best for its top-of-the-hour news roundups.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/business/2026/03/20/cbs-news-radio-closing-may-announcement-layoffs

A call to prayer. CeCe Winans is calling for everyone to “Pray the Word” leading up to Easter. CeCe shares, “My heart has been really heavy for our world and everything that’s happening around us. I truly believe that now is the time that we need to come together to seek the Lord.” See her video post on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://cbn.com/…/let-us-pray-without-ceasing-cece…