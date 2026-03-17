SUN@5: March 22, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast hosted by Verne…

Learn more about the upcoming 2026 Adaptive Sports and Recreation EXPO

Mark Steele (Chairman of the Board) and Olivia Edmunds (Community Inclusion Specialist) with Solutions for Independence share with Verne about the Expo, a full day of adaptive sports, active living, and community connection happening Saturday, March 28 from 10am – 2pm at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

This year’s EXPO will feature adaptive climbing, kayaking, yoga, hockey, basketball, fencing, and more! Connect with 40 vendors. Plus, food trucks on-site

*Free event. Open to everyone of all ages and abilities.

Pre-register: https://bit.ly/2026EXPO

Volunteer: https://bit.ly/2026EXPOVolunteer

Questions, call 336-979-3436 or by email at info@sicilinc.org

Connect with Solutions for Independence at https://sicilnc.org/

Solutions for Independence supports the Independence of people with disabilities by eliminating barriers that keep people with disabilities from being fully included within their community.

Plus…

Celebrating the first weekend of Spring

Learn more about bird migration, feeding those Hummers, Fire Ants and enjoying those creeks and streams across Forsyth County with Rebecca Craps, Forsyth County Cooperative Extension Agent. Winston-Salem is a ‘Lights Out City’ and there are over 400 miles of mapped creeks and streams across Forsyth County.

*Check out resources, follow the events calendar and sign up for updates at https://www.forsyth.cc/CES

Check out Rebecca’s article in the March/April Yadkin Valley Magazine https://yadkinvalleymagazine.com/

Plus…

FREE tax assistance and tax preparation in Forsyth County.

Gary Hellmann, volunteer tax counselor with AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is accepting appointments for FREE tax assistance online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189. Available for all ages (not just seniors)

Locations and dates for the AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide…

Clemmons Branch Library – Mondays through April 14

Reynolda Manor branch Library – Tuesdays and Wednesday thru April 15

Central Library (downtown WS) – Thursdays thru April 10

Southside Branch Library – Fridays through April 11

https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 22, 2026)