Monday News March 23, 2026

INCREASED FIRE DANGER this afternoon. Please NO outdoor burning today!

Allergy Alert: Elevated Tree and Grass pollen Monday https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

86 degrees = We set a record HIGH on Sunday afternoon

Today is World Meteorological Day…It’s OK (or OKAY) day…

And it’s always Chips and Dip day 😊

Forsyth Creek Week: Educational, family fun events and activities all week long!

Focus: Medicine Drops in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Clemmons

Most Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted.

Event details at https://forsythcreekweek.org/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, March 23…

Winston Salem State University / Student Center = Noon – 4:30pm

North Rowan High School in Spencer = 8am – noon

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

March Madness: Men’s NCAA Tournament (Men) Duke advances to the Sweet 16.

*Great showing by HPU (unfortunately their season ended Saturday night).

https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/news/march-madness-scores-winners-losers-north-carolina-wisconsin-collapse-nebraska/

NIT: The season’s over for Wake Forest (men) with a loss to Illinois State (78-75) on Sunday.

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide FREE Tax preparation – all ages.

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Reminder: Tax filing deadline is April 15…

Remember the number ‘867-5309’? The 80s most famous phone number (song) by the band Tommy Tutone will now direct callers to a cancer Helpline.

The free helpline operated by the global nonprofit Cancer Support Community offers guidance, resources and emotional support for people impacted by cancer.

Tommy Tutone’s Tommy Heath stresses that ne has had ‘some family members who are struggling with cancer’ and that he is also dealing with “minor” skin cancer.

For more information Check out our news blog. https://www.csc8675309.com/

https://people.com/music-famous-number-867-5309-cancer-helpline-exclusive-11926013

Holocaust Remembrance Event at Forsyth Tech

*Tuesday morning from 9:30am – 11am

The event will feature a 42-panel Holocaust exhibit called “Finding Home Again: Holocaust Survivors in North Carolina,” as well as a candle lighting ceremony and musical performance.

NOTE: Holocaust survivor Dr. Alexander “Lex” Silbiger (SEAL-bigger) shares his personal story of survival, and hope. Dr Silbiger was a child when his family finally escaped Nazi-occupied Holland during World War II. Dr Silbiger eventually made his way to North Carolina, becoming a music professor at Duke University.

Holocaust Remembrance Event at Forsyth Tech this Tuesday morning (9:30 – 11am)

Details: https://www.forsythtech.edu/event/holocaust-remembrance-day/

RSVP (free):https://explore.forsythtech.edu/event/1371888

Resources: US Holocaust Memorial Museum https://www.ushmm.org/

May we never forget…

(WED) Central Davidson High School will host the Special Olympics Davidson County Spring Games coming up this Wednesday (March 25). More than 400 athletes from across Davidson County are expected to participate, supported by over 600 volunteers.

Athletes will compete in a variety of track and field events.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/davidson-county-schools-to-host-special-olympics-at-central-davidson-high/article_

In Jesus name. Samaritan’s Purse is now providing FREE daily lunches to unpaid federal workers (including TSA agents and air traffic controllers) impacted by the partial government shutdown. The FREE meals are available at Samaritan’s Purse Airlift Response Center in Greensboro (near PTI) from 11:30am – 2:30pm seven days a week.

Supporting those working without pay during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Advocate Health Community Scholarships. Advocate Health will award $200,000 dollars in scholarships to students pursuing education in health care and STEM-related fields. Online applications must be submitted by March 31. Check out the News Blog for more information about the Advocate Health Community Scholarship program and eligibility requirements. https://aah.awardspring.com/

Fatal collision: Two pilots are dead, dozens injured after an Air Canada regional jet struck a firetruck last night on a runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late last night.

http://www.wxii12.com/…/air-canada-port…/70816250

ICE officers will begin assisting TSA agents at select airports starting today as the partial government shutdown frustrates both travelers and screeners. ICE agents will assist with crowd management.