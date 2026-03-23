Holocaust Remembrance Event at Forsyth Tech (March 24)

Holocaust Remembrance Event at Forsyth Tech

*Tuesday morning from 9:30am – 11am

The event will feature a 42-panel Holocaust exhibit called “Finding Home Again: Holocaust Survivors in North Carolina,” as well as a candle lighting ceremony and musical performance.

NOTE: Holocaust survivor Dr. Alexander “Lex” Silbiger (SEAL-bigger) shares his personal story of survival, and hope. Dr Silbiger was a child when his family finally escaped Nazi-occupied Holland during World War II. Dr Silbiger eventually made his way to North Carolina, becoming a music professor at Duke University.

Holocaust Remembrance Event at Forsyth Tech this Tuesday morning (9:30 – 11am)

Details: https://www.forsythtech.edu/event/holocaust-remembrance-day/

RSVP (free):https://explore.forsythtech.edu/event/1371888

Resources: US Holocaust Memorial Museum https://www.ushmm.org/

May we never forget…