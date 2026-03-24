Tuesday News March 24, 2026

Cool mornings. Warmer afternoons? It’s a ‘wear layers’ kinda morning (Wednesday morning as well).

‘I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2’ rolls out to streaming this week.

The movie featuring the band MercyMe will be released to Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play movies, according to Lionsgate Films.

https://www.lionsgate.com/movies/i-can-only-imagine-2

https://www.justwatch.com/us/movie/i-can-only-imagine-2

https://www.primetimer.com/features/when-does-i-can-only-imagine-2-release-on-digital-platforms-

Election 2026: The county boards of elections in Guilford and Rockingham counties on Tuesday morning began a partial hand recount of ballots in randomly selected precincts in the N.C. Senate District 26 contest between candidates Phil Berger and Sam Page.

Recounts begin Tuesday, March 24: Rockingham County will review the Monroeton precinct at 8:30 a.m., while Guilford County will recount Oak Ridge Town Hall and McLeansville Baptist Church starting at 9:30 a.m.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2026/03/24/partial-hand-recount-begin-senate-district-26-contest

Two earthquakes were reported in our western mountains Monday night.

The quakes originated southwest of Dillsboro (roughly 40 miles southwest of Asheville), according to the US Geological Survey.

Investigation continues. Firecrews from both the Winston-Salem Fire Department and the Kernersville Fire Department were on the scene for several hours overnight containing a scrap metal fire at OmniSource on West Mountain Street in Kernersville. https://www.wxii12.com/article/kernersville-scrap-pile-fire/70826826

Asheboro police are searching for a missing 17-year-old. Kaitlyn Navaeh Garcia was last seen at a residence on Leo Lane in Asheboro on Sunday (March 22). Anonymous tips can be submitted to Randolph County Crimestoppers.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/

Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves is retiring in June, capping more than 30 years in public education in North Carolina, including more than 13 years leading the district in Surry County. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/surry-county-schools-superintendent-to-retire-after-more-than-30-years-in-education/83-

Do you know Ted Nichols? If you ever watched Hanna-Barbera cartoons including ‘The Flintstones’, ‘Jonny Quest’ and ‘Scooby-Doo’ you definitely know Ted Nichols compositions. Nichols passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 97.

Check out Ted Nichol’s musical journey…

Ted Nichols served as Minister of Music at Church of the Open Door in downtown Los Angeles while J Vernon McGee was Senior Pastor (1960–72).

While Nichols served at the Church of the Open Door, a choir member introduced Nichols to studio co-founder William Hanna. This led to Nichols serving as musical director at Hanna-Barbera (1963 to 1972).

Once he left Hanna-Barbera, Nichols spent time writing and composing music for operas, in addition to gospel work and working as the musical director of Campus Crusade for Christ (1972 to 1975). You never know where your ‘passion’ will lead you!

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/ted-nichols-dead-scooby-doo-flintstones-hanna-barbera-1236544041/

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is offering FREE Tax preparation – all ages.

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Reminder: Tax filing deadline is April 15…

Advocate Health Community Scholarships. Advocate Health will award $200,000 dollars in scholarships to students pursuing education in health care and STEM-related fields. Online applications must be submitted by March 31. Check out the News Blog for more information about the Advocate Health Community Scholarship program and eligibility requirements. https://aah.awardspring.com/

Traffic Alert: Davidson County (Bridge Repair)

East Holly Grove Road is CLOSED in both directions near Embler Road for repairs on a 73-year-old bridge. Expect a detour through Friday (March 27) ??? Source: NC-DOT

www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/nearly-two-week-road-closure-planned-for-davidson-county-bridge-repairs/article_fac21b7f-9aea-5f4f-bbdd-6137c7c28211.html?

(WED) Central Davidson High School will host the Special Olympics Davidson County Spring Games coming up this Wednesday (March 25). More than 400 athletes from across Davidson County are expected to participate, supported by over 600 volunteers. Athletes will compete in a variety of track and field events.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/davidson-county-schools-to-host-special-olympics-at-central-davidson-high/article_

Forsyth Creek Week

Educational, family fun events and activities all week long!

Most Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted.

*Medicine Drops in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Clemmons

Event details on the News Blog at https://forsythcreekweek.org/