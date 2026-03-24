‘Prepping for Emergencies’ Workshop (March 26)

Forsyth Creek Week: ‘Prepping for Emergencies’

Practical emergency preparedness workshop this Thursday evening (March 26) from 6pm – 7pm at the Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center Branch Library

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1984085439961?aff=oddtdtcreator

‘Be prepared, not panicked’

From floods to severe storms, learn how to prepare your household and find trusted local resources in an emergency. This session will focus on the types of emergencies most likely to impact the Piedmont including flooding, severe storms, winter weather, and other disruptions with special attention to water-related risks. Attendees will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for a ready-made emergency preparedness kit.

Rebecca Craps, Natural Resources and Environmental Systems Agent, Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

Rhett Kyle, Family and Consumer Science Agent, Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

Listen to our interview…

Rebecca Craps, Natural Resources and Environmental Systems Agent, Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

Rhett Kyle, Family and Consumer Science Agent, Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

Kid friendly event in Kernersville on Saturday, March 28 at 3pm…

Creek to Screen: From Curbside to Coastline

Kids Zone will featuring light snacks, crafts, games, and engaging activities designed to help families learn about creeks in Forsyth County and how water flows through our community. Discover how storm drains connect to streams, how pollution travels downstream, and simple steps we can take to protect our waterways. Families will also enjoy a special presentation of All the Way to the Ocean, a powerful story that shows how litter on a sidewalk can travel through storm drains, into creeks, and eventually reach the ocean. Following the activities and story time, watch ‘Finding Nemo’, a newer classic animation that celebrates the beauty and wonder of ocean life.

FREE / RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1983022096472?aff=oddtdtcreator

https://forsythcreekweek.org/event/creek-to-screen/

Forsyth Creek Week (March 21 – 29, 2026)