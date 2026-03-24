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Home Summer Safety Discussion

Summer Safety Discussion

wbfj-verne
March 24, 2026

Summer Safety Discussion with Lieutenant JC Chatham, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt Chatham shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about practical tips to protect you and your family including…

Vacation tips: What to do and NOT do to keep your property safe while out of town.

Summer travel: Tips for drivers to stay safe.

Kids and Summer safety tips.

Water safety: Boating, outdoor recreation are popular this time of year.

Hot cars: What should we remember about children and pets in vehicles?

Speed limits 101 (they are NOT suggestions).

What does ‘yield’ mean…

Listen to our conversation with Lt JC Chatham…

Crime Prevention Tips https://forsyth.cc/sheriff/prevention_tips.aspx

Community Outreach https://gofcsonc.org/community-outreach.aspx

 

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office / Community Services Division

(Office) 336-917-7345  chathajc@fcso.us 

Forsyth County News: Forsyth County Newsletter

 

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