Wednesday News March 25, 2026

Allergy Alert: Elevated Tree and Grass pollen levels through Friday.

https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

The Piedmont Triad remains under an Extreme Fire Risk due to dry, breezy conditions. Please NO outdoor burning today.

9 months till Christmas day

Forsyth Creek Week

Educational, family fun events and activities all week long!

Most Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted.

Medicine Drops in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Clemmons

Event details at https://forsythcreekweek.org/

(Happening today) Central Davidson High School hosting the Special Olympics Davidson County Spring Games. More than 400 athletes from across Davidson County are expected to participate, supported by over 600 volunteers.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/davidson-county-schools-to-host-special-olympics-at-central-davidson-high/article_

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, March 25…

East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain = 8am – 1:30pm

Westchester Country Day School in High Point = 10am – 2:30pm

Oak Ridge Elementary School = 1:30pm – 6pm

Walkertown Fire Department = 2pm – 6pm

First Reformed United Church of Christ (Lexington) = 2:30pm – 6:30pm

Holy Cross Missionary Baptist Church (Mt Airy) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

From desert ruins to a live concert stage, Chris Tomlin and Ben Fielding bring an ancient Christian melody back to life in THE FIRST HYMN. One more showing of this documentary this Thursday, locally at Marketplace Cinemas in Winston-Salem. https://www.thefirsthymnmovie.com/

Election 2026

More than three weeks after North Carolina’s primary election, Senate President Phil Berger conceded to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page on Tuesday after two recounts in the District 26 Republican Senate primary race.

In November, Page will face Democrat Steve Luking, a retired physician from Reidsville.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/nc-senate-republican-leader-phil-berger-concedes-recount-sam-page-rcna265000

Prayers for our leaders and military: President Donald Trump has approved the deployment of more than 1,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg to the Middle East as the war in Iran continues. (NBC News)

https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/iran-war-us-israel-trump-03-25-26

Unrelated story: Delta Air Lines is suspending specialty services that it typically offers to members of Congress amid the partial U.S. government shutdown. 😊

Hubert Davis out after five seasons as UNC-Chapel Hill’s men’s basketball coach. https://www.foxnews.com/sports/unc-fires-hubert-davis-after-historic-ncaa-tournament-first-round-collapse-against-vcu

Award-winning bluegrass singer with a connection to North Carolina, Ronnie Bowman passed away on Sunday after a serious motorcycle accident in Nashville, Tennessee. Bowman was 64. A native of Mount Airy, Bowman sang gospel music at an early age. Later performing in Bluegrass bands and writing with some of Country music’s biggest names. His family saying in a statement…

“What we know and hold onto, is that (Ronnie) is with his Savior Jesus in Heaven, although already terribly missed here on Earth.” Ronnie Bowman was 64.

https://wataugaonline.com/bluegrass-singer-and-songwriter-ronnie-bowman-dies-at-64-after-motorcycle-accident/

‘I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2’ rolls out to streaming this week.

The movie featuring the band MercyMe will be released to Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play movies, according to Lionsgate Films.

https://www.lionsgate.com/movies/i-can-only-imagine-2

https://www.justwatch.com/us/movie/i-can-only-imagine-2

https://www.primetimer.com/features/when-does-i-can-only-imagine-2-release-on-digital-platforms-

Today is Tolkien Reading Day (as in writer J.R.R. Tolkien).

Stephen Colbert, the comedian and well-known J.R.R. Tolkien superfan will co-write and develop a new film in the blockbuster “Lord of the Rings” franchise.

Colbert will also collaborate with ‘LOTR” director Peter Jackson.

“The thing I found myself reading over and over again were the six chapters early on in (The Fellowship of the Ring) that y’all never developed into the first movie back in the day. I thought, ‘Oh, wait, maybe that could be its own story that could fit into the larger story.’” -Stephen Colbert https://www.cnn.com/2026/03/25/entertainment/colbert-lord-of-the-rings-hnk?