Wednesday Word

How’s your bracket?

No – not that one. The one that holds things up, keeps things in place or brings together two objects that would otherwise not be connected. Is it solid? Firm? Fully supportive?

Isaiah 41:10: “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand”.

Catch it – God doesn’t just “hold” us, He “upholds” us. He lifts us up to protect us. He maintains and sustains, defends and supports. Upholding brings assurance, draws us closer, provides protection and strengthens the soul.

God’s commitment to us is certain and sure – independent of our failing and falling.

This bracket won’t bust!