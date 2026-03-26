Thursday News March 26, 2026

Allergy Alert: Elevated Tree and Grass pollen levels through Friday.

https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

Forsyth Creek Week

‘Be prepared, not panicked’ Prepping for Emergencies a practical emergency preparedness workshop happening TONIGHT from 6pm – 7pm at the Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center Branch Library. Hosted by the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension.

This session will focus on the types of emergencies most likely to impact the Piedmont including flooding, severe storms, winter weather, and other disruptions with special attention to water-related risks. Attendees will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for a ready-made emergency preparedness kit.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1984085439961?aff=oddtdtcreator

https://forsythcreekweek.org/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Thursday, March 26…

Winston Salem State University (Student Center) = Noon – 4pm

Rockford Elementary School (Dobson) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Thanks to Lori Walker for stopping WBFJ Morning Show sharing more about the …

Easter / Helicopter Egg Drop at Alpha and Omega Corn Maze in Hamptonville.

Family fun event happening April 3rd and 4th (Friday + Saturday) from 10am – 5pm.

https://alphaomegacornmaze.ticketspice.com/alpha-omega–easter-helicopter-egg-drop-2026?

Lexington Barbecue is once again named NC’s best BBQ restaurant according to a Southern Living Magazine readers poll.

BTW: Wayne Monk and his original partner, Sonny Honeycutt, opened Lexington Barbecue back in 1962. That’s where Lexington Barbecue got its nickname = “Honeymonk”. Wayne Monk was inducted into the NC Bar-B-Q Hall of Fame in 2024.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/honeymonk-holds-the-throne-lexington-barbecue-once-again-named-ncs-best/article_37063cad-c5a4-5399-8c51-648f91597459.html

With the ongoing US / Israeli conflict against Iran and as the Pentagon is preparing to send more US troops to the Middle East – the U.S. Army has raised the maximum enlistment age from 35 to 42 and has also relaxed rules on recruiting individuals with drug convictions as the service continues to widen its recruiting pool. The changes will go into effect on April 20.

The minimum age to join the Army is still 18 years old, while those who are 17 years of age still need parental permission to enlist.

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/5800137-army-recruiting-age-increase/

Sad news with the sudden passing of David Moore, founder of Southside Rides Foundation, known for its dedication to mentoring youth and transforming lives through technical education. David Moore established Southside Rides garage – located off N. Paterson Ave. in Winston-Salem – as more than just a place to learn. Everyone left with a new skill when they walked out the door. The Moore family is hoping the community will continue to donate to their effort to keep pouring back into the youth of Winston-Salem.The family is accepting donations for the foundation to the following Cash App, $LMoore50.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-community-mourn-the-loss-of-southside-rides-foundation-founder/70850276?

From desert ruins to a live concert stage, Chris Tomlin and Ben Fielding bring an ancient Christian melody back to life in THE FIRST HYMN. www.thefirsthymnmovie.com/

One more showing of this documentary in theaters…

Locally, Marketplace Cinemas (tonight at 7pm) in Winston-Salem.

In Jesus name

Samaritan’s Purse is still providing ‘daily lunches’ for unpaid federal workers (including TSA agents and air traffic controllers) impacted by the partial government shutdown. The FREE meals are available at Samaritan’s Purse Airlift Response Center in Greensboro (near PTI) from 11:30am – 2:30pm seven days a week.

*Supporting those working without pay during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is offering FREE Tax preparation – all ages.

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Reminder: Tax filing deadline is April 15…

Advocate Health Community Scholarships. Advocate Health will award $200,000 dollars in scholarships to students pursuing education in health care and STEM-related fields. Online applications must be submitted by March 31. Check out the News Blog for more information about the Advocate Health Community Scholarship program and eligibility requirements. https://aah.awardspring.com/

‘I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2’ rolls out to streaming this week.

The movie featuring the band MercyMe is being released to Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play movies, according to Lionsgate Films.

https://www.lionsgate.com/movies/i-can-only-imagine-2

https://www.justwatch.com/us/movie/i-can-only-imagine-2

https://www.primetimer.com/features/when-does-i-can-only-imagine-2-release-on-digital-platforms-

Coffee with a Cop

Lexington residents can meet with local law enforcement

Coffee with a Cop takes place that Biscuitville each fourth Thursday of the month.