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Home SUN@5: Treating Stings and Bites with EMT Bobby Brown

SUN@5: Treating Stings and Bites with EMT Bobby Brown

wbfj-verne
March 24, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 29, 2026)

Spring means getting outside.  The warmer days also bring out all those insects and critters!

 

Bobby Brown, an EMT-Paramedic with Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services, shares with Verne (WBFJ) some practical tips about treating ‘Stings and Bites’ and much more.

EMT Brown will expand on the following…

Honey bees vs wasps. How to remove that barb.

Use ice when dealing with spider bites and bee stings.

Always have a small first aid kit on hand.

Know your symptoms when dealing with a spider bite or snake bite.

Water safety tip = eliminate distractions!

Vehicles become hot quickly during the spring and summer months. Keep your car locked, even in your driveway!

 

Find out more about treating bites and stings (American Red Cross)  https://www.redcross.org/take-a-class/resources/learn-first-aid/insect-bites-and-stings

Learn more about Forsyth County EMS  https://forsyth.cc/EmergencyServices/ems/

 

Plus

Phil Wickham reflects on Easter and the hope of Heaven !

Catch Phil Wickham along with Tauren Wells and Jamie MacDonald on the “Song of the Saints Tour’

…coming to the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem on April 25, details on our website at wbfj.fm

 

Listen to our program…

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