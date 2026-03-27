Friday News March 27, 2026

Allergy Alert: Elevated Tree and Grass pollen levels through the weekend.

https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

Today is No Homework day (unofficial)…it’s also Scribble day

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, March 27

Glenn High School on Union Cross Rd (Kville) = 9:30am – 2:30pm

Livingstone College in Salisbury = 10am – 2:30pm

New Hope Methodist Church in Denton = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Most of the Piedmont Triad is currently in a moderate to severe drought.

https://www.ncdrought.org/

A new report shows North Carolina’s community college enrollment has surpassed pre-pandemic levels after a sharp decline in 2020.

https://www.wfdd.org/education/2026-03-23/nc-community-college-enrollment-surpasses-pre-pandemic-levels

March Madness: Men’s NCAA Tournament (Men) The Sweet 16

Duke vs St John’s on Friday night (7:10pm)

https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/

More coaching changes. NC State Men’s head basketball Coach Will Wade is leaving Raleigh after one season…and going back to LSU.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/nc-state-head-coach-will-wade-quits-mens-basketball-program/70843945?utm

NCHE Homeschool Conference coming up in May.

If your student wants to be part of the NCHE Homeschool Graduation ceremony,

*April 6 is the deadline to sign up for the graduation on May 23 in Winston-Salem

https://nche.com/graduate-central/

Forsyth Creek Week events continue through Sunday (March 29)

(Saturday) Kid friendly event at Trex Cinema in Kernersville from 3pm – 6pm.

Discover simple steps to protect our waterways.

Enjoy a special presentation of All the Way to the Ocean, a powerful story that shows how litter on a sidewalk can travel through storm drains, into creeks, and eventually reach the ocean. Following the activities and story time, watch ‘Finding Nemo’, a classic animation that celebrates the beauty and wonder of ocean life. FREE / RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1983022096472?

*Educational, family fun events and activities all week long! https://forsythcreekweek.org/

Passion Week Timeline

Follow Jesus and his disciples from Palm Sunday thru Resurrection Sunday!

A timeline and scripture references on the News Blog and our Facebook page.

Passion Week Timeline Explained (New)

https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible-study/topical-studies/holy-week-timeline.html?

Passion Week Journey with Jesus (New)

https://www.biblestudytools.com/slideshows/8-day-holy-week-devotional-with-scripture-readings-and-prayers.html??

The Faithful: Women of the Bible…

Part 2 this Sunday (March 29): The Biblical story of Rebekah.

Next Sunday (April 5): The story of Rachel and Leah.

Watch Sunday evening (8pm) on FOX-TV and stream next day on Hulu.

The Faithful: Women of the Bible is a three-week biblical event series on FOX.

(As of noon) A manhunt continues in Davidson County.

Authorities are searching for a murder suspect (wanted in Georgia) near Odell Owen Road and Old Salisbury Road in Lexington, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Davidson County EMS. Drones and a SWAT team spotted in the area.

Residents should use caution in this area of Lexington.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/manhunt-underway-near-odell-owen-and-old-salisbury-roads-in-lexington/83-4d7f17cb-49a9-4c32-8cfb-06818e85accf

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is offering FREE Tax preparation – all ages.

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Reminder: Tax filing deadline is April 15…

Advocate Health Community Scholarships. Advocate Health will award $200,000 dollars in scholarships to students pursuing education in health care and STEM-related fields. Online applications must be submitted by this Tuesday, March 31.

*More information about eligibility requirements at wbfj.fm. https://aah.awardspring.com/

In Jesus name. Samaritan’s Purse will provide ‘daily lunches’ for unpaid federal workers (including TSA agents and air traffic controllers) impacted by the partial government shutdown. The FREE meals are available at Samaritan’s Purse Airlift Response Center in Greensboro (near PTI) from 11:30am – 2:30pm seven days a week.

‘I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2’ featuring the band MercyMe is being released to Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play movies, according to Lionsgate Films.

https://www.lionsgate.com/movies/i-can-only-imagine-2

‘No Kings’ protest gatherings planned across the Piedmont Triad

Winston-Salem (11:30am-1:00pm)

Location: Winston-Salem Union Station – 300 S MLK, Jr Drive

Lexington (11:00am-1:00pm)

Location: Provided upon signup

Greensboro (11:00am-1:00pm)

Location: 301 W Market St Greensboro, NC 27401

King (2:30-3:30pm)

Location: South Main Street & Jefferson Church Road – King, NC 27021

https://cardinalpine.com/2026/03/25/no-kings-protests-north-carolina/