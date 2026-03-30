Monday News March 30, 2026

Passion Week Timeline (Monday) ‘Jesus curses the fig tree and clears the Temple’

Follow Jesus and his disciples on Facebook page and our website, wbfj.fm

https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible-study/topical-studies/what-bible-say-happened-on-holy-monday.html

Allergy Alert: Elevated Tree and Grass pollen levels for Monday

https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

A statewide BAN on outdoor burning is currently in effect for all 100 counties.

Dangerously dry conditions and low humidity have elevated the wildfire risk across the state. The N.C. Forestry Service has canceled all burning permits and is prohibiting open burning until further notice. https://ncfspublic.firesponse.com/

*Most of the Piedmont Triad is currently in a moderate to severe drought.

https://www.ncdrought.org/

Fire crews in Wilkes county are working to contain a forest fire off of Cane Creek Road in northern Wilkes that has rapidly grown to over 350 acres.

Some families have been evacuated overnight.

Extremely dry conditions, combined with storm debris from Helene, are contributing to more intense, difficult-to-contain fires. https://fire.airnow.gov/?fbclid

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, March 30…

Atrium Windows in Welcome = 8am – Noon

Chick-fil-A in Mount Airy = 10am – 2pm

Stallings Memorial Baptist in Salisbury = 11:30am – 4pm

Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church = Noon – 4:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NC State has hired Justin Gainey as the team’s new head basketball coach.

Gainey, an NC State alum and former point guard with the Wolfpack, leaves the University of Tennessee men’s basketball program as an assistant coach.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/nc-state-hires-new-head-basketball-coach/70882576

The legendary Britt’s Donuts at Carolina Beach will reopen for the season this Friday (April 3). Friday night will be extra special (and a little bitter sweet), as staff and family will honor longtime owner Bobby Nivens who passed away back last October at the age of 86. BTW: Britt’s Donuts began in 1939. In the 1970s, Bobby Nivens bought the shop and the secret donut recipe. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/britts-donut-shop-to-reopen-for-season-with-a-tribute-to-its-longtime-owner/83-36390bfe-5fb5-4226-98d3-d67a71dbb280?ref=exit-recirc

For the second time in just over a year, Netflix has raised prices on all its plans.

New members who sign up will see the new price plan. Existing members will be notified by email over the coming weeks, according to Netflix. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/netflix-raises-prices-all-plans/507-247468d6-a8a6-46d4-b6d8-b76e1caa73e9?ref=exit-recirc

Advocate Health Community Scholarships.

Online applications must be submitted by this Tuesday (March 31).

Advocate Health will award $200,000 dollars in scholarships to students pursuing education in health care and STEM-related fields. *Eligibility requirements at wbfj.fm. https://aah.awardspring.com/

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is offering FREE Tax preparation – all ages.

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Reminder: Tax filing deadline is April 15…

NCHE Homeschool Conference is coming up in May 21-23 in Winston-Salem.

If your student wants to be part of the NCHE Homeschool Graduation ceremony, next Monday (April 6) is the deadline to sign up for student graduation.

https://nche.com/graduate-central/

March Madness: Men’s NCAA Tournament (Men)

Final 4 is set: UCONN vs Illinois…Michigan vs Arizona (Sat, April 4)

National Championship on Monday, April 6.

*Heartbreaker for the Blue Devils last night. Last second 3-pointer sends UCONN to the Final 4.

In Jesus name. Samaritan’s Purse continues to provide ‘daily lunches’ for unpaid federal workers (including TSA agents and air traffic controllers) impacted by the partial government shutdown. The FREE meals are available at Samaritan’s Purse Airlift Response Center in Greensboro (near PTI) from 11:30am – 2:30pm seven days a week.