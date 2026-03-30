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Home Statewide outdoor Burn Ban in Effect

Statewide outdoor Burn Ban in Effect

wbfj-verne
March 30, 2026

A statewide BAN on outdoor burning is currently in effect for all 100 counties.

Dangerously dry conditions and low humidity have elevated the wildfire risk across the state. The N.C. Forestry Service has canceled all burning permits and is prohibiting open burning until further notice.   https://ncfspublic.firesponse.com/

*Most of the Piedmont Triad is currently in a moderate to severe drought.

https://www.ncdrought.org/

 

Fire crews in Wilkes county are working to contain a forest fire off of Cane Creek Road in northern Wilkes that has rapidly grown to over 350 acres.

Some families have been evacuated overnight.

Extremely dry conditions, combined with storm debris from Helene, are contributing to more intense, difficult-to-contain fires.    https://fire.airnow.gov/?fbclid

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