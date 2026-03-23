WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Treating Stings and Bites with EMT Bobby Brown

Treating Stings and Bites with EMT Bobby Brown

wbfj-verne
March 23, 2026

Spring means getting out in the garden and yard.

Going for a walk. And maybe doing some outdoor spring cleaning!

The warmer days also bring out all those insects and critters!

 

EMT Bobby Brown shares with Verne (WBFJ) some particle tips about treating ‘Stings and Bites’ and much more.

Honey bees vs wasps. How to remove that barb.

Use ice when dealing with spider bites and bee stings.

Always have a small first aid kit on hand.

Know your symptoms when dealing with a spider bite or snake bite.

Water safety tip = eliminate distractions!

Vehicles become hot quickly during the spring and summer months. Keep your car locked, even in your driveway!

 

Listen to our conversation…

 

Find out more about treating bites and stings (American Red Cross)

https://www.redcross.org/take-a-class/resources/learn-first-aid/insect-bites-and-stings

 

Learn more about Forsyth County EMS

https://forsyth.cc/EmergencyServices/ems/

 

Bobby Brown is an EMT-Paramedic with Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services

*Recorded on Monday, March 23, 2026

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Summer Safety Discussion

wbfj-verne
March 24, 2026

‘Prepping for Emergencies’ Workshop (March 26)

wbfj-verne
March 24, 2026

SUN@5: Treating Stings and Bites with EMT Bobby Brown

wbfj-verne
March 24, 2026

Tuesday News March 24, 2026

wbfj-verne
March 24, 2026

American Red Cross: Local blood drives (March 24-30)

wbfj-verne
March 23, 2026

Holocaust Remembrance Event at Forsyth Tech (March 24)

wbfj-verne
March 23, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.