Treating Stings and Bites with EMT Bobby Brown

Spring means getting out in the garden and yard.

Going for a walk. And maybe doing some outdoor spring cleaning!

The warmer days also bring out all those insects and critters!

EMT Bobby Brown shares with Verne (WBFJ) some particle tips about treating ‘Stings and Bites’ and much more.

Honey bees vs wasps. How to remove that barb.

Use ice when dealing with spider bites and bee stings.

Always have a small first aid kit on hand.

Know your symptoms when dealing with a spider bite or snake bite.

Water safety tip = eliminate distractions!

Vehicles become hot quickly during the spring and summer months. Keep your car locked, even in your driveway!

Listen to our conversation…

Find out more about treating bites and stings (American Red Cross)

https://www.redcross.org/take-a-class/resources/learn-first-aid/insect-bites-and-stings

Learn more about Forsyth County EMS

https://forsyth.cc/EmergencyServices/ems/

Bobby Brown is an EMT-Paramedic with Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services

*Recorded on Monday, March 23, 2026