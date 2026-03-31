Tuesday News March 31, 2026

Final day of March.

Passion Week Timeline (TUE) Today our journey takes us back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus

Follow Jesus and his disciples https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible-study/topical-studies/what-bible-say-happened-on-holy-monday.html

Allergy Alert: Elevated Tree and Grass pollen levels through Thursday. https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

Update this morning: That wildfire in northern Wilkes is now 50% contained after consuming over 600 acres. Fire crews have been on the scene since the weekend near the Dehart community (in the area of Halls Mills and Roaring River) in Wilkes County.

https://www.facebook.com/WataugaOnline

NOTE: A statewide outdoor BURN BAN continues for all 100 counties…TFN.

The N.C. Forestry Service has canceled all burning permits and is prohibiting open burning until further notice. https://ncfspublic.firesponse.com/

*The Piedmont Triad remains in a moderate to severe drought. https://www.ncdrought.org/

Surry County Schools Superintendent Travis Reeves is retiring from the district on June 30, but he’s not leaving ‘education’. Reeves has taken a new role as executive director of the North Carolina Association of School Administrators.

https://www.ednc.org/dr-travis-reeves-to-lead-ncasa-and-other-ncasa-awards-and-news/

The North Carolina Department of Justice is warning about a new text scam targeting drivers. The message claims the recipient has an outstanding parking or toll violation and demands payment immediately or risk legal consequences. If you get this text, do not respond. Delete it and block the sender. Government agencies will never call, text, or email you and demand money. Press Release

In Jesus name. Samaritan’s Purse continues to provide FREE ‘daily meals’ for unpaid federal workers (including TSA agents) impacted by the partial government shutdown.

The FREE meals are available at Samaritan’s Purse Airlift Response Center in Greensboro (near PTI) from 11am – 2pm seven days a week…TFN.

*While an Executive Order signed on March 27, 2026, directed backpay for federal employees, the FREE meals continue.

(Deadline) Advocate Health Community Scholarships.

Online applications must be submitted TODAY (March 31).

Advocate Health will award $200,000 dollars in scholarships to students pursuing education in health care and STEM-related fields. *Eligibility requirements at wbfj.fm. https://aah.awardspring.com/

NCHE Homeschool Conference is coming up in May 21-23 in Winston-Salem.

If your student wants to be part of the NCHE Homeschool Graduation ceremony, next Monday (April 6) is the deadline to sign up for student graduation.

https://nche.com/graduate-central/

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is offering FREE Tax preparation – all ages.

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Reminder: Tax filing deadline is April 15…