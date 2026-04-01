Wednesday Word

Easter 2020: my wife and I binge-watched Season One of The Chosen as a means of celebrating the Savior in a time when restrictions made things a little more difficult. Since then, I have enjoyed watching the series and have often been challenged by some of the dynamics presented. It may be your thing. It may not. Your call.

However, watching one of the Last Supper episodes recently – something dawned on me. In the coming seasons when the crucifixion is portrayed, this will be different. Through the years, I have seen numerous depictions of Calvary. Each has made their mark in the mind. But, I think this one will be more impactful. Why? Because over the past six years I have developed a cinematic relationship with the character. That attachment will no doubt stimulate greater emotion.

I find here a place of self-evaluation. I am not prone to live in the past. What God is doing now and next is pivotal to my faith. But – what He has done – is foundational to my faith.

As we approach the final days of Passion Week leading up to the death, burial and resurrection, may the remembrance grip our hearts and minds to the depths of a suffering Savior enduring on our behalf.

But he was wounded for our transgressions,

He was bruised for our iniquities:

The chastisement of our peace was upon him;

And with his stripes we are healed.

Isaiah 53:5