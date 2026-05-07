Thursday News May 07, 2026

Today is the annual National Day of Prayer

Seven areas to pray over today: Family, Military, Government, Church, Education, Media and Business.

Theme verse: “Glorify God Among the Nations, Seeking Him in All Generations” based on 1 Chronicles 16:24

Survey: 39% of working Americans have a side hustle (roughly 80 million people).

Among millennials, that figure rises to 50% have a side hustle. Source: Clark Howard

‘Borrowing Basics’ is the next Money Smart seminar through the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension next Wednesday (May 13 at 4pm) at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/event/eb/14949/

Note: Informative ‘Money Smart’ seminars will be held every Wednesday through June at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/events

Phone: 336 703-2850

Gas prices continue to climb (May 7)

The national average for regular unleaded is $4.55 a gallon

Statewide average today is $4.21… https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries’ new Re-Entry Center will officially open in May.

A ribbon cutting was held this morning at the Re-Entry center located at the corner of University Parkway and Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem.

Check out their website www.fjpm.org for ways to help, volunteer and gather. and pray.

‘Breaking the cycle of crime and punishment in the name of Jesus’

Attracting Hummingbirds 101 (helpful tip)

Change the sugar water in feeders at least once week or sooner in hot weather.

https://www.birdsandblooms.com/birding/attracting-hummingbirds/tips-attracting-hummingbirds/

Grab your buckets: Strawberry season is here.

The NC Strawberry Association offers a Berry Farm search tool (by zip code) at

https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator/#!directory/map What is your favorite ‘berry’ picking farm locally?

Celebrate: Teacher Appreciation Week…Nurse Appreciation Week…and it’s Hurricane Preparedness Week in North Carolina (May 3-9, 2026)

Today’s focus: Staying protected during storms and tornadoes. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 thru Nov 30. www.readyforsyth.org https://www.noaa.gov/hurricane-prep

Helping identify the owners of lost dogs.

Pet microchip scanners are now available at ALL county parks thanks to Forsyth County Animal Shelter and Forsyth County Parks & Recreation.

Each scanner will have instructions on how to use it, including how to find the chip and what to do with the info you get from it. It also includes guidance on what to do if a lost dog doesn’t have a chip.

Pickleball is the nation’s fastest-growing sport, with 20 million Americans participating. Many churches are incorporating pickleball to help build their faith communities. What ‘fun thing’ is your church doing to build community and share Jesus?

https://cbn.com/news/us/more-churches-using-pickleball-community-building-outreach-everybody-has-fun?

It’s back: Endless Shrimp at Red Lobster for a limited-time

The all-you-can-eat special is available dine-in only (not on holidays), according to the Red Lobster website. To find a Red Lobster restaurant near you, visit the Red Lobster locator redlobster.com/seafood-restaurants.

Ted Turner, the visionary media mogul and founder of CNN, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 87.

Turner had been living with Lewy body dementia since 2018

Turner revolutionized global news by launching CNN in 1980, the world’s first 24-hour news network. His cable media empire also included TBS, TNT, the Cartoon Network, and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/cnn-founder-ted-turner-a-brash-and-outspoken-television-pioneer-has-died-at-age-87