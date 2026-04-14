Donation Stations at Forsyth Farmers Markets

Virginia Lopez, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent with the NC Cooperative Extension here in Forsyth County, shares more with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Moring Show) about the Donation Station program at local Forsyth Farmers Markets . Listen to our interview…

On Saturday mornings at local farmers markets across the state, shoppers drift past tables piled high with berries, gourds and leafy greens. For the past 2 years, Donation Stations through the NC State Extension have connected farmers markets, local farmers and food pantries in a simple but powerful way.

Donation Stations use a simple farmers market-based approach where volunteers collect food and monetary donations from farmers market shoppers, buy directly from farmers at the farmers market, and donate the resulting food to a local hunger relief agency.

“For families, access to fresh, local produce sends a powerful message that their community is investing in their health,” said Virginia Lopez, a Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent in Forsyth County, where three Donation Stations now support six food pantries. “It moves us beyond ‘enough’, reinforcing dignity and equality in a way that can’t be matched by canned goods or over-processed store bought items.”

The Donation Station Program kicks off the first Saturday in May and runs through September.

Shop and donate locally at local farmers’ markets including Cobblestone, WS Fairgrounds and Clemmons located throughout Forsyth County. Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agents and volunteers facilitate these Donation Stations at farmers markets across North Carolina.

Extension staff then use those funds to purchase a fresh food harvest from local farmers at market price and then deliver it directly to families facing food insecurity.

Information: alumni.ncsu.edu/news/2026/donation-stations/

Forsyth County State page: forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/2026/

NC State University page: localfood.ces.ncsu.edu/localfood-pur…ion-stations/

Main Office: (336) 703-2850