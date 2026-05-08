Friday News May 08, 2026

Perfect weather for the ROCC 5k benefitting Sunnyside Ministry

tomorrow morning at River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons.

Sign up today: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Clemmons/TheROCC5K

Registration starts around 6:30am. 5k starting at 8am this Saturday morning. https://www.facebook.com/ROCC5k

Learn more about River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons at www.riveroakschurch.org

The annual Stamp Out Hunger Letter Carriers Food Drive happening this Saturday.

Simply leave a bag of non-perishable food items at or near your mailbox early Saturday morning (BEFORE the mail arrives) and your letter carrier will take care of the rest. Donated food items will be distributed to area food pantries.

*Every bag of food placed by a mailbox represents hope for a neighbor in need.

Donation Stations help feed families facing food insecurity.

This program through the NC Cooperative Extension ‘bridges’ local farmers markets, farmers, and food pantries, allowing farmers market shoppers to donate fresh produce (or funds) which is then delivered to families facing food insecurity.

Shop and donate locally at area farmers markets…

*available every Saturday at the Cobblestone Farmers Market near Old Salem.

The second Saturday of the month at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market

And the third Saturday of the month at the Clemmons Farmers Market.

The Donation Station Program runs through September.

Also, learn about gardening from Extension Master Gardener volunteers.

For more information: https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/2026/ or call (336) 703-2850.

Non-Profit Announcements

The Bethesda Center for the Homeless announces the appointment of Amanda Burton as its new Executive Director. Burton previously served on the organization’s Board of Directors providing a strong foundation for a seamless transition into this leadership role.

Thursday was Dottie Powers first official day as Executive Director of Salem Pregnancy in Winston-Salem. Dottie says that…

”I’m grateful that my journey at Salem continues after 16 years. And that God could not have placed a better team around me to lead alongside”

Update: The N.C. Forestry Service has lifted the burn ban for all remaining Piedmont Triad counties (as of 8am this morning).

Still use caution with outdoor burning as conditions dry out with gusty winds!

Joni Lamb, co-founder of the Daystar TV ministry, passed away on Thursday at the age of 65. The ministry revealing that Joni had been having a serious, private health struggle that was recently made worse by a back injury.

https://cbn.com/news/us/daystar-president-joni-lamb-passes-her-heavenly-home

https://religionnews.com/2026/05/07/4258241/

A 75-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment is missing, according to officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department. Rosemary Veca was last seen traveling on Pilot View Road wearing a black surgical mask, blue/gray paisley slacks, and white/gray athletic shoes. Call 336-773-7700 with any info.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-woman-missing-high-risk-nc/71245174?fbclid

Compromised? A cybersecurity attack on the nation’s most widely used classroom software may ‘expose’ the personal data of millions of students and educators across the country – including public schools across our state.Canvas (the hacked software) is widely used by schools for online assignments, grades, teacher communication, and digital classroom instruction. The company confirmed names, email addresses, student ID numbers and private messages between users had been accessed before the breach was contained.

The criminal extortion group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the attack. A ransom message on the platform appears to give Infrastructure until Tuesday, May 12 to respond and “negotiate a settlement” before the hackers leak information.https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/canvas-data-breach-impacting-north-carolina-schools/83-24bae034-4121-4e1a-ad29-fa7fea300b3f?

UPDATE: 19-year-old John Fowler Jr of Winston-Salem has been charged in connection with the shooting death of West Stokes High School student-athlete 16-year-old Jayden Livingston (and his dog) last weekend at his home on New Walkertown Road.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/forsyth/man-arrested-in-connection-to-shooting-death-of-teen-in-forsyth-county-court-documents-state/

GameStop offering $55 billion to buy eBay in a cash-and-stock bid.

The deal would allow GameStop to shift from a retailer into a broader e-commerce competitor against Amazon.

https://abcnews.com/Business/gamestop-offers-56-billion-buy-ebay/story?id=132631557

Gas prices continue to climb (May 8)

The national average for regular unleaded is $4.55 a gallon

Statewide average today is $4.20… https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Attracting Hummingbirds 101 (helpful tip)

4 to 1 = Water to sugar ratio. Use one-part sugar to four parts water.

Change the sugar water in feeders at least once week or sooner in hot weather.

https://www.wildbirdscoop.com/hummingbird-feeding-mistakes.html?

Grab your buckets: Strawberry season is here.

The NC Strawberry Association offers a Berry Farm search tool (by zip code) at

https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator/#!directory/map What is your favorite ‘berry’ picking farm locally?

Health officials in at least a dozen countries, including the U.S., are tracking passengers who traveled aboard a cruise ship at the center of a deadly hantavirus outbreak. The U.S. passengers are in five states — Arizona, California, Georgia, Texas and Virginia — and none have reported symptoms of the rare virus, authorities said.

The CDC said yesterday that the “risk to the American public is extremely low,” and the WHO said the outbreak is not the start of a new pandemic or epidemic.

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/us-monitoring-hantavirus-cruise-passengers-new-case-flight-attendant-rcna343990?

College Commencements

Friday, May 08

UNC-G (this morning)

ECU (10am)

App State (continues through Saturday, May 9)

Saturday (May 09)

Salem College (9am)

A & T State University (9am + 2:30pm)

NC State (9am)

UNC Chapel Hill (7pm)

Sunday, May 10

Duke University (9am)

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Friday, May 8

High Point Medical Center on North Elm Street = 8am – 5pm

Cornerstone Christian Church, Hwy 801 in Mocksville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Saturday, May 9

Trading Ford Baptist Church in Salisbury = 8am – 12:30pm

New Day Community Church in Lewisville = 9am – 1:30pm

Walnut Cove Fire and Rescue on N Main Street = 10am – 2pm

Monday, May 11

Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury = 10am – 2pm

Bethel Baptist Church in Yadkinville = 2pm – 2:30pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS