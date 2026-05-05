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Home SUN@5: ‘Sowing Strong’, gardening with a purpose

SUN@5: ‘Sowing Strong’, gardening with a purpose

wbfj-verne
May 5, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 10, 2026)

‘Sowing Hope One Seed at a Time’

 Hannah Floyd, founder and executive director of ‘Sowing Strong’ shares with Verne (WBFJ) about gardening with a purpose.

Listen now…

The mission of Sowing Strong combating ‘food insecurity’ through ‘sustainable gardening’.  Helping encourage sustainability and a healthy lifestyle through food independence.    Gardening is a family and friend activity providing for neighbors in need.  Dedicated individuals who love people, animals and all things green.  Growing stronger, healthier communities – one community garden at a time.

 

Upcoming event: Community Picnic hosted by Sowing Strong planned for May 30 in Pine Hall (Forsyth / Stokes line)

All are welcome. $5 dollar donation per person. Bring favorite homemade dessert to share.

 

Sowing Strong’ is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for May

www.sowingstrong.org

(336) 480-5874

 

 

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