Cyber attack: Canvas data breach

Compromised?

A cybersecurity attack on the nation’s most widely used classroom software may ‘expose’ the personal data of millions of students and educators across the country – including public schools across our state. Canvas (the hacked software) is widely used by schools for online assignments, grades, teacher communication, and digital classroom instruction. The company confirmed names, email addresses, student ID numbers and private messages between users had been accessed before the breach was contained.

The criminal extortion group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the attack. A ransom message on the platform appears to give Infrastructure until Tuesday, May 12 to respond and “negotiate a settlement” before the hackers leak information.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/canvas-data-breach-impacting-north-carolina-schools/83-24bae034-4121-4e1a-ad29-fa7fea300b3f?