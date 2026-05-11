Monday News May 11, 2026

Today is Women’s Health Check-Up Day

A time to focus on personal health. Consider scheduling regular check-ups in order to reduce health risks and find health problems early so that they can still be treated. Checking blood pressure and cholesterol levels, screening for colorectal cancer and lung cancer, and getting a mammogram are all important.

Gas prices remain high (May 11)

National average for regular unleaded is $4.52 a gallon.

Statewide average today is $4.16. https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, May 11…

Bethel Baptist Church in Yadkinville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Study: Early movement after surgery (often within 24–48 hours) has been found very beneficial for recovery. Each additional 1,000 daily steps after surgery was linked to fewer complications and shorter hospital stays. Early movement post-surgery helped to prevent blood clots, reduce inflammation, and improve breathing among others positive health benefits. Use common sense when exercising: Listen to Your Body: Focus on comfort and stop if pain increases. Avoid Overexertion: Start with very light, small movements and slowly increase activity. Note: The new study from experts at The Ohio State University was recently published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/increasing-daily-steps-may-boost-recovery-after-surgery

College Commencements

May 13 (Wed) Forsyth Tech at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem (5pm)

May 14 (Thurs) DDCC (Davidson Davie Community College) 10am / 2pm / 6pm

May 15 (Friday morning) WSSU at the Joel Coliseum at 8:45am

May 16 (SAT) UNC-School of the Arts (10am)

May 18 (MON) Wake Forest University on the Quad (9am)

America is celebrating a milestone birthday this year.

Freedom 250 officially begins this Sunday, May 17 with Rededicate 250.

This will be a historic gathering on the National Mall in Washington, DC. A day of worship, prayer and testimony ahead of America’s 250th Birthday.

Chris Tomlin will headline the evening at Rededicate 250 this Sunday in DC.

*Faith leaders including Franklin Graham, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Jonathan Falwell, Eric Metaxas and Cissie Graham Lynch.Public servants and national leaders including Dr. Ben Carson and Mike Johnson. Military bands and worship choirs will perform.

https://freedom250.org/news/freedom-250-to-host-historic-rededicate-250-gathering

Focus on the Family has selected 16 key episodes from its ‘Adventures in Odyssey’ collection that will be streamed for free for families to enjoy as they travel. Each audio story points listeners to the God who shed His grace on America! Listen at https://www.adventuresinodyssey.com/family250/?utm

BREAKING: At least one American has tested positive for the Andes Hantavirus and another has shown mild symptoms as passengers exposed to the virus on a cruise ship are now back on U.S. soil. https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/hantavirus-outbreak-cruise-ship-05-11-26

According to Fox News, seventeen U.S. passengers are headed to Omaha, Nebraska, where they’ll spend 42 days in quarantine. Health officials stressing that the “risk to the American public is extremely low…”

https://cbn.com/news/world/1-american-1-french-woman-test-positive-hantavirus-cruise-ship-passengers-return-home

Hantavirus usually spreads from rodent droppings, but the Andes virus detected in the cruise ship outbreak may be able to spread between people in rare cases.

Symptoms – which can include fever, chills and muscle aches – usually show between one and eight weeks after exposure.

Please follow proven medical experts. Misinformation can harm you and your family.

https://www.statnews.com/2026/05/08/hantavirus-outbreak-misinformation-spreads-faster-than-virus/

At the Box Office: ‘The Devil Wears Prada-2’ fashionably #1 in its second weekend in theaters. ‘Mortal Kombat II’, the Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’ and the animated ‘Sheep Detectives’ Round. Source: Box Office Mojo

Check out movie and music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

‘Borrowing Basics’ Money Smart seminar planned for this Wednesday (May 13) afternoon at 4pm at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem.

Hosted by the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/event/eb/14949/

Note: Informative ‘Money Smart’ seminars will be held every Wednesday through June at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/events Call 336 703-2850

Ellis Middle School in Davie County is closed for students today after a small fire at the school’s gym Sunday afternoon. Cleanup efforts continue.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/william-ellis-middle-school-fire-davie-county-schools/71262689

A boundary line between two Triad counties that hasn’t officially been updated in nearly 80 years could soon get a closer look. Guilford County commissioners approved moving forward with a resurvey of the boundary between Guilford County and Randolph County. Officials speculate that portions of the line could be off anywhere from two feet to 20 feet west to east, which would affect 24 properties. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/guilford-randolph-counties-moving-forward-with-plans-to-have-boundary-line-surveyed/

Attracting Hummingbirds 101 (helpful tips)

4 to 1 = Water to sugar ratio. Use one-part sugar to four parts water.

Change the sugar water in feeders at least once week or sooner in hot weather.

https://www.wildbirdscoop.com/hummingbird-feeding-mistakes.html?

Grab your buckets: Strawberry season is here.

The NC Strawberry Association offers a Berry Farm search tool (by zip code) at

https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator/#!directory/map What is your favorite ‘berry’ picking farm locally?