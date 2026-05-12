Andes Hantavirus: What to know…

Hantavirus update

(May 12) Health officials are closely monitoring the recent Andes Hantavirus outbreak onboard that cruise ship. The CDC confirmed that one North Carolinian was among the passengers evacuated from the cruise ship. All passengers will be monitored for symptoms for 42 days. *The “risk of contracting Hantavirus is extremely low”.

NOTE: Symptoms can develop four to 42 days after exposure and may include fever, fatigue and deep muscle aches. In some cases, infection can lead to severe respiratory distress. There is no specific treatment for this virus infection.

https://abc45.com/news/local/north-carolina-monitors-hantavirus-outbreak-on-ship-1-nc-resident-evacuated

(May 11) BREAKING: At least one American has tested positive for the Andes Hantavirus and another has shown mild symptoms as passengers exposed to the virus on a cruise ship are now back on U.S. soil.

https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/hantavirus-outbreak-cruise-ship-05-11-26

According to Fox News, seventeen U.S. passengers are headed to Omaha, Nebraska, where they’ll spend 42 days in quarantine. Health officials stressing that the “risk to the American public is extremely low…”

https://cbn.com/news/world/1-american-1-french-woman-test-positive-hantavirus-cruise-ship-passengers-return-home

Hantavirus usually spreads from rodent droppings, but the Andes virus detected in the cruise ship outbreak may be able to spread between people in rare cases.

Symptoms – which can include fever, chills and muscle aches – usually show between one and eight weeks after exposure.

Please follow proven medical experts. Misinformation can harm you and your family.

https://www.statnews.com/2026/05/08/hantavirus-outbreak-misinformation-spreads-faster-than-virus/