Tuesday News May 12, 2026

Thanks to Homer Dearmin, Rural Hall Town Manager, for stopping by and sharing more about the lovely town of Rural Hall and this weekend’s RuralFest !

RuralFest 2026 happening this Friday, May 15 at Town Hall (6-9pm) and Saturday, May 16 at Covington Park (11am – 9pm) *Look for the WBFJ Mobile music machine on Saturday. https://www.facebook.com/townofruralhall/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, May 12…

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist on Westchester Drive in HP = 10am – 2pm

Walkertown Branch Library on Main Street = 1pm – 6pm

Jamestown United Methodist = 1:30pm – 6pm

Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge = 2:30pm – 7pm

Jersey Baptist Church in Lexington = 2:30pm – 6:30pm

Surry Communications in Dobson = 11am – 3pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Veterans Coffee event at Richard Childress Racing this Wednesday, May 13

Topic: Suicide Prevention American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be in attendance.

Location RCR headquarters building (3rd floor) on Industrial Drive in Welcome.

*Doors open at 8am, program begins at 9am. Sponsored by Veterans Bridge Home.

Contact Lori at lnoonan@veteransbridgehome.org https://veteransbridgehome.org/event/rcr-veteran-coffee/

College Commencements

May 13 (Wed) Forsyth Tech at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem (5pm)

May 14 (Thurs) DDCC (Davidson Davie Community College) 10am / 2pm / 6pm

May 15 (Friday morning) WSSU at the Joel Coliseum at 8:45am

May 16 (SAT) UNC-School of the Arts (10am)

May 18 (MON) Wake Forest University on the Quad (9am)

Recess 101. The American Academy of Pediatrics is warning schools not to cut back on unstructured play, saying it directly benefits kids’ health, focus, and behavior in class.https://www.foxnews.com/health/pediatricians-group-stands-kids-rapidly-shrinking-recess-time-powerful-benefit

Congrats to Hannah Harper, on winning American Idol last night.

Chris Tomlin post that ‘I love hearing you sing At the Cross!!! Let’s sing it together sometime! God bless you and your family in this next season of your life” Wow…

“For I know the plans I have for you” — this is the Lord’s declaration — “plans for your well-being, not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.” Jeremiah 29:11 (CSB)

“Move Over or Get Pulled Over”

This week, law enforcement agencies across the state are increasing enforcement of North Carolina’s ‘Move Over Law’. If you see vehicles flashing blue, red, or amber lights on the roadside — move over one lane when safe or slow down immediately.

Let’s all protect our first responders, tow operators, utility crews, and highway workers.

Violating this law brings a mandatory $250 fine plus hefty court costs, potential license points, and an increase in auto insurance. Move Over. Slow Down. Save Lives.

The “Move Over or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs thru Sunday, May 17,

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/driving-safety/Pages/move-over-law.aspx

‘Borrowing Basics’ Money Smart seminar planned for this Wednesday afternoon (May 13) at 4pm at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem.

Hosted by the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/event/eb/14949/

Note: Informative ‘Money Smart’ seminars will be held every Wednesday through June at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/events Call 336 703-2850

It’s National Police Week (May 11–17)

Honoring the service, courage, and sacrifice of law enforcement officers.

Calling all Winston-Salem centenarians.

Mayor Allen Joines is recognizing citizens 100 years of age and older, in celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary. Nominate someone by June 1…

https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Mayors-Office-57/Citizen-Recognition-of-100-YearOld-Citiz-308?

America is celebrating a milestone birthday this year.

Freedom 250 officially begins this Sunday, May 17 with ‘Rededicate 250’, a day of worship, prayer and testimony on the National Mall in Washington, DC. ahead of America’s 250th Birthday. Chris Tomlin will headline the event.

*Faith leaders including Franklin Graham, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Jonathan Falwell, Eric Metaxas and Cissie Graham Lynch.Public servants and national leaders including Dr. Ben Carson and Mike Johnson. Military bands and worship choirs will perform.

https://freedom250.org/news/freedom-250-to-host-historic-rededicate-250-gathering

Hantavirus update

Health officials are closely monitoring the recent Andes Hantavirus outbreak onboard that cruise ship. The CDC confirmed that one North Carolinian was among the passengers evacuated from the cruise ship. All passengers will be monitored for symptoms for 42 days. *The “risk of contracting Hantavirus is extremely low”.

NOTE: Symptoms can develop four to 42 days after exposure and may include fever, fatigue and deep muscle aches. In some cases, infection can lead to severe respiratory distress. There is no specific treatment for this virus infection.

https://abc45.com/news/local/north-carolina-monitors-hantavirus-outbreak-on-ship-1-nc-resident-evacuated

Please follow proven medical experts. Misinformation can harm you and your family.

https://www.statnews.com/2026/05/08/hantavirus-outbreak-misinformation-spreads-faster-than-virus/

McDonald’s is quietly phasing out self-serve soda machines nationwide?

All this started during the COVID era when shared touchpoints became a concern.

The fast-food giant plans to move fully to employee-served drinks over the next several years. The move is part of McDonald’s bigger push toward digital ordering, kiosks, and drive-thru efficiency. Don’t worry, free refills may still stick around, but you’ll have to ask an employee instead of grabbing it yourself. Online reactions are definitely mixed.

Some customers say it feels less personal, while others think it’ll keep restaurants cleaner and more organized.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/fox-news-food-drink/mcdonalds-quietly-ditching-popular-in-store-feature-nationwide

Jesus sharing with Peter and the Disciples…

“A new command I give you: Love one another.

As I have loved you, so you must love one another.

By this everyone will know that you are my disciples,

if you love one another.” John 13:34-35 NIV

Update: Ellis Middle School in Davie County is back open for students today after a small fire at the school’s gym Sunday afternoon. https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/e/2PACX-1vRCMCMDEX2himSKTVvnMFqI546dSIqim4h2A7QwKpRU6kSPf973VKmRAbwpyhaDJKuPCCuf768Y3s9V/pub?pli=1

Former Pilot Mountain Town Manager Michael Boaz is facing serious charges that he misused taxpayer money, following a yearlong investigation. Boaz, who left the town in December 2024, was charged with embezzlement. The charge is linked to misuse of a town credit card, which authorities say Boaz used to buy food, ammunition, electronics, Uber rides and gift cards. https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-courts/article