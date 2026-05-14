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Home Free community skin cancer screenings (May 14)

Free community skin cancer screenings (May 14)

wbfj-verne
May 14, 2026

Skin cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in the U.S., but when detected early, outcomes are overwhelmingly positive. Melanoma – the most dangerous form – has a 99% five-year survival rate when caught in its earliest stage.

(May 14) Free community skin cancer screenings this Thursday between 5:30pm and 7:30pm…offered by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist at their two Triad dermatology locations…

Dermatology – Country Club, 4618 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem

Dermatology – Palladium, 5826 Samet Dr., Suite 103, High Point

The FREE screenings are open to the public, with no appointment or health insurance required. Early detection helps prevent serious skin cancer outcomes.

 

 

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