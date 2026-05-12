Calling all Winston-Salem centenarian residents!

Mayor J. Allen Joines is recognizing citizens 100 years of age and older, in celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary. In partnership with the Winston-Salem Dash, their names and photos will be presented during the Independence Day celebration at Truist Stadium. They will also be recognized at the City Council meeting on Monday, July 6, with special presentation to the oldest living citizen.

Nominate someone by June 1…

https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Mayors-Office-57/Citizen-Recognition-of-100-YearOld-Citiz-308?