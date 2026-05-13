Wednesday News May 13, 2026

Lots of sunshine and mild. Chamber of Commerce kinda day!!!

College Commencements

May 13 (Wed) Forsyth Tech at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem (5pm)

May 14 (Thurs) DDCC (Davidson Davie Community College) 10am / 2pm / 6pm

May 15 (Friday morning) WSSU at the Joel Coliseum at 8:45am

May 16 (SAT) UNC-School of the Arts (10am)

May 18 (MON) Wake Forest University on the Quad (9am)

‘Borrowing Basics’ Money Smart seminar planned for this afternoon (May 13) at 4pm at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem. Hosted by the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/event/eb/14949/ Note: Informative ‘Money Smart’ seminars will be held every Wednesday through July at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/events Call 336 703-2850

It’s National Police Week (May 11–17)

Honoring the service, courage, and sacrifice of law enforcement officers.

Tonight, is the 38th Annual Candlelight Vigil in Washington, DC

Each year, hundreds of names of officers killed in the line of duty are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. These names will be read aloud during the Candlelight Vigil.

https://nleomf.org/memorial/programs/national-police-week-2026/candlelight-vigil/

Greensboro has a new police chief. Kamran Afzal, who was sworn in on Tuesday, has over 30 years of law enforcement experience.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/new-gpd-chief-swearing-in-kamran-afzal-greensboro-police-department/83

Gone too soon. A large crowd of family and friends released balloons yesterday in Walkertown Park to honor Jayden Livingston – a 16-year-old standout athlete who was shot and killed alongside his dog earlier this month. A 19-year-old has been charged.

**A visitation and memorial service remembering Jayden will be held this Saturday at 11am at Union Baptist Church on N Trade Street in Winston-Salem

https://www.legacy.com/legacy/jayden-livingston

Calling all Winston-Salem centenarian residents!

Mayor Joines is recognizing citizens 100 years of age and older, in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. Nominate someone by June 1…

https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Mayors-Office-57/Citizen-Recognition-of-100-YearOld-Citiz-308?

“Move Over or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign

Thru Sunday, May 17, law enforcement agencies across the state are increasing enforcement of North Carolina’s ‘Move Over Law’. If you see vehicles flashing blue, red, or amber lights on the roadside — move over one lane when safe or slow down immediately. Violating this law could cost you hundreds of dollars!

Move Over. Slow Down. Save Lives.

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/driving-safety/Pages/move-over-law.aspx

First Responders Lunch planned for this Thursday, May 14

Hosted by the Summit Church – Oak Ridge location.

Free food, gifts and door prizes for all first responders between 11:30am and 1pm.

Please RSVP for this FREE event…

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe3JL1PjdspkqO_EIs9aTmpuTdr2jwpBsGFfCd4lvoxxYtBgg/viewform

Do you do this?? A Florida family has gone viral over something they call “Car Ranch” – those extra sauce packets stored in the minivan for condiment emergencies.

Meredith Masony (the mom) says her husband and kids keep backup favorites like Chick-fil-A Ranch, Zaxby’s Zax Sauce, and Taco Bell Fire sauce tucked away in their vehicles at all times. But, Meredith refuses to touch it, saying that a past case of food poisoning made her way too cautious to eat anything that’s been sitting in a hot car.

Safe? According to a Rutgers University food science expert interviewed on the Today Show, suggests that the sauces are actually pretty safe because the heat makes it harder for harmful microorganisms to survive. The only negative – the flavor might not be quite as good. Even after hearing the science, the mom (Meredith) says her family can enjoy their “car Ranch” if they want, but she’s still not touching it!

https://www.today.com/parents/family/car-ranch-blows-moms-mind-viral-video-rcna344701

America is celebrating a milestone birthday this year.

Freedom 250 officially begins this Sunday, May 17 with ‘Rededicate 250’, a day of worship, prayer and testimony on the National Mall in Washington, DC. ahead of America’s 250th Birthday. Chris Tomlin will headline the event.

*Faith leaders including Franklin Graham, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Jonathan Falwell, Eric Metaxas and Cissie Graham Lynch.Public servants and national leaders including Dr. Ben Carson and Mike Johnson. Military bands and worship choirs will perform.

https://freedom250.org/news/freedom-250-to-host-historic-rededicate-250-gathering