WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Saving Samaria: Seven Jesus Strategies for Healing a Broken Culture

Saving Samaria: Seven Jesus Strategies for Healing a Broken Culture

wbfj-verne
February 18, 2026

Do you ever wonder how to follow Jesus in the middle of today’s cultural storm
—when our world is divided, chaotic, struggling to find hope?
There is good news. This path has been walked before.

Saving Samaria: Seven Jesus Strategies for Healing a Broken Culture
by Kirk Walden with Jenn Walden

Saving Samaria is an invitation.
To walk the path Jesus walked. And to believe that even in our most divided places, healing and redemption are closer than we can imagine.

Listen to Verne’s conversation with Kirk Walden…

 

‘Saving Samaria: Seven Jesus Strategies for Healing a Broken Culture’
by Kirk Walden with Jenn Walden
www.savingsamaria.com

For centuries, the Jewish people walked around the lost land of Samaria—a territory scarred by division, marked by compromise, ravaged by sin, and considered far beyond redemption. But Jesus didn’t walk around Samaria. He walked straight through it, boldly living out seven powerful strategies—and reclaiming the heart of a shattered culture.

 

Follow Kirk…
kirkwalden.substack.com/

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
February 18, 2026

Tuesday News February 17, 2026

wbfj-verne
February 17, 2026

Monday News February 16, 2026

wbfj-verne
February 16, 2026

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2

wdecker_wbfj
February 16, 2026

Tax Filing Season (TIPS)

wbfj-verne
February 16, 2026

The real George Washington

wbfj-verne
February 16, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.