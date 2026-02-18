Do you ever wonder how to follow Jesus in the middle of today’s cultural storm

—when our world is divided, chaotic, struggling to find hope?

There is good news. This path has been walked before.

Saving Samaria: Seven Jesus Strategies for Healing a Broken Culture

by Kirk Walden with Jenn Walden

Saving Samaria is an invitation.

To walk the path Jesus walked. And to believe that even in our most divided places, healing and redemption are closer than we can imagine.

Listen to Verne’s conversation with Kirk Walden…

‘Saving Samaria: Seven Jesus Strategies for Healing a Broken Culture’

by Kirk Walden with Jenn Walden

www.savingsamaria.com

For centuries, the Jewish people walked around the lost land of Samaria—a territory scarred by division, marked by compromise, ravaged by sin, and considered far beyond redemption. But Jesus didn’t walk around Samaria. He walked straight through it, boldly living out seven powerful strategies—and reclaiming the heart of a shattered culture.

Follow Kirk…

kirkwalden.substack.com/