Wednesday Word

What does FREEDOM mean to you?

We live in the ‘land of the free’.

I’m ‘free’ to do almost anything. (Within reason and within the law of course).

Free to travel, around my community. My county. My state. Even to other states.

Free to responsibility agree or disagree.

Free to worship.

Free to peacefully protest.

Free to report the ‘news’ each weekday morning. 😊

Free to vote (once registered).

Most people don’t think much about freedom, until it is threatened or actually gone!

America is celebrating a milestone birthday this year.

On July 4, 2026, the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary—or semiquincentennial—marking two and a half centuries since the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776.

Nationwide, the America250 commission is organizing events to reflect on the nation’s past, honor contributions, and look toward the future.

‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness’.

Preamble to the Declaration of Independence https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration

Freedom 250 officially begins this Sunday, May 17 with Rededicate 250, with a historic gathering on the National Mall in Washington, DC. A day of worship, prayer and testimony ahead of America’s 250th Birthday.

Public servants, national leaders and faith leaders including Franklin Graham, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Jonathan Falwell, Eric Metaxas and Cissie Graham Lynch will speak.

Military bands and worship choirs will perform. Chris Tomlin will close out the evening in Washington, DC.

In honor of America 250, Focus on the Family has selected 16 key episodes from its ‘Adventures in Odyssey’ collection that will be streamed for free for families to enjoy as they travel.

Each audio story points listeners to the God who shed His grace on America! https://www.adventuresinodyssey.com/family250/?utm

But, ultimately, true freedom comes from the Lord.

Galatians 5:1 encourages us that, “It is for freedom that Christ has set us free.

Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery (sin)”

-Verne