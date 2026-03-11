WHAT'S NEW
Home Tips: Planning for Spring

Tips: Planning for Spring

March 11, 2026

Spring is (almost) here…                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          The grass is getting greener with those above normal temperatures!

 

Rebecca Craps, Natural Resources and Environmental Systems Agent with Forsyth County Cooperative Extension, shares more about…

 

Spring Bird Migration (basically eliminate outdoor ‘light pollution’ at night). Winston-Salem is a ‘Lights Out City’!

It’s time to clean and fill our Hummingbird feeders. Remember 4 to 1…

No Mow March makes sense.

What about those dreaded ‘Fire Ants’?

And did you know, there are over 400 miles of mapped creeks and streams across Forsyth County?

 

*Check out resources, follow the events calendar and sign up for updates at https://www.forsyth.cc/CES

Protecting our Waterways: Things we all can do daily to make a positive impact on our waterways.

Check out Rebecca’s article in the March/April Yadkin Valley Magazine https://yadkinvalleymagazine.com/

 

*Rebecca Craps is the Natural Resources and Environmental Systems Agent with Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

 

