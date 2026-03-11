WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
March 11, 2026

Fearfully and wonderfully made.

 

Maybe we’ve been told…

My vote doesn’t count

But it does.

 

Maybe we’ve been told…

My life doesn’t count.

But it does.

 

Maybe we’ve been told…

My testimony doesn’t make a difference.

But it does.

 

 

In John 8:31-32 CEV, Jesus telling the people who had faith in him…

“If you keep on obeying what I have said, you truly are my disciples.

You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

 

You matter.

You make a difference.

You are ‘fearfully and wonderfully made’ to serve Him!

Psalm 139:13-15

 

-Verne

