Wednesday News March 11, 2026

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the HIGH range https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

Tuesday afternoon, we hit a new record HIGH of 82 degrees.

First day of Spring this Friday (March 20)

“I Still Believe” (Jeremy Camp Bio-Pic film)

Back on the Big Screen TONIGHT at AMC Hanes 12 (7pm showing)

https://www.jubileecast.com/articles/35177/20260308/i-still-believe-returns-to-theaters-for-limited-run-as-jeremy-camp-encourages-fans-to-support-re-release.htm

At the Box Office: “I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2” still in the Top 10 (#8)

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/i-can-only-imagine-2-2026/

Flags lowered to half-staff through sunset this evening in honor of a North Carolina State Trooper (Durham County Master Trooper Steven J. Perry) who was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver in Durham on March 1. The other driver was also killed.

Funeral services for Perry will be held later today in Cary.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/why-are-flags-at-half-staff-in-north-carolina-on-wednesday-march-11/

College Hoops: Men’s ACC Tournament in Charlotte.

NC State plays at noon.

Big OT win for Wake Forest last night over Virginia Tech (95-89).

Wake and Clemson at 9:30pm TONIGHT.

Duke plays Thursday at 7pm.

UNC plays on Thursday at 9:30pm

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, March 11, 2026

South Stokes High School = 8:30am – 1:30pm

Lewisville Library on Shallowford Road = 11am – 3pm

First Presbyterian Church on N Elm Street (Greensboro) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Morehead UMC on Horse Pen Creek Road (Greensboro) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

It’s ‘Sleep Awareness Week’ (March 8 – 14) and the National Sleep Foundation stresses the important connection between our quality of sleep and our health. https://www.thensf.org/sleep-awareness-week/

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments through April 10.

All ages can apply for assistance. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

War in the Middle East: Gas prices continue to climb…

“Get rid of your bitterness, anger, and hatred. Be kind to each other, sympathetic, forgiving each other as God has forgiven you through Christ”

Ephesians 4:31-32 God’s Word Translation

Davidson-Davie Community College’s men’s basketball team is headed back to their national tournament (again) which starts next Tuesday (March 16) in Danville, Illinois. DDCC has reached the final four of this event four times and finished as national runner-up twice. https://www.the-dispatch.com/sports/storm-win-region-title-advance-to-nationals/article_759b9014-586b-58e8-83be-cf11951319c7.html?

Winston-Salem Dash: New food offerings this season…

Corn Dog Sushi (sort of resembles some kind of sushi roll if you use your imagination – and drizzled with ketchup, mustard and relish

Cheesy Pig Dog: a hot dog topped with pulled pork, mac’n’ cheese and more shredded cheese

Carolina Reaper-Spiced Mozzarella ‘Rounds’

Reaper Tenders

Toasted Ravioli

BBQ Loaded Tater Tots

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Chicken & Waffles

Apple Pie Empanadas

The Winston-Salem Dash opens its 2026 baseball season at Trust Stadium on April 7

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/collection_26120438-9117-4f78-8e58-51153d6bcc9f.html#16

The 2026 Winter Paralympics in Northern Italy (Milano / Cortina) continue through Sunday, March 15. Over 600 para athletes will compete across six sports (79 medal events).

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/2026/03/06/2026-winter-paralympics-how-to-watch/89015052007/

Veterans Coffee event at Richard Childress Racing (2nd Wednesdays, monthly)

Location: RCR Headquarters building (3rd floor) on Industrial Drive in Welcome.

Sponsored by Veterans Bridge Home. (Doors open at 8am, program begins at 9am)

Looking Ahead = April 8 Recognizing Vietnam Veterans

May 13 TBA

June 10 Recognizing Women Veterans

July 8 = 250th Anniversary of the USA!!