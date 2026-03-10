Tuesday News March 10, 2026

Record High is 78 today.

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the HIGH range through Wednesday

https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

Today is…

Ranch dressing day

Lime day

Landline day

Salvation Army day

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, March 10, 2026

High Point University (Slane Center) = 10am – 8pm

Novant Health / Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury = 10am – 2pm

Hillsdale Church in Advance = 1:30pm – 6pm

Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge = 2pm – 7pm

CC Wright Elementary School in North Wilkesboro = 2pm – 6pm

Salem Baptist Church in Dobson = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

‘Smart Money for Teens’ Learn more about “Credit Scores and Credit Reports” this afternoon (March 10) from 4:30pm – 5:30pm at the Lewisville Branch Library.

Facilitated by Rhett Kyle with the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension.

Phone: 336 703-2850 https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/event/26447/

Still +300 people without power in the Mocksville area after a major power outage early this morning in Davie County. The outages forced Davie County Schools on a 2-hour delay. https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/ncsc

War in the Middle East: Gas prices continue to climb…

College Hoops: Men’s ACC Tournament begins on today in Charlotte.

Tonight: Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech at 7pm

NC State plays at noon on Wednesday.

Duke plays Thursday at 7pm.

UNC plays on Thursday at 9:30pm

North Carolina’s Safe Surrender law allows parents to legally and anonymously surrender a newborn up to 30 days old to a healthcare provider, first responder, or social worker without fear of criminal prosecution. North Carolina’s Safe Surrender Law (amended 2023) allows a parent to anonymously surrender a newborn up to 30 days old to a designated safe person / place —such as a health care provider, first responder, or social worker—without fear of prosecution, provided the infant shows no signs of abuse. https://www.ncdhhs.gov/safesurrender

It’s ‘Sleep Awareness Week’ (March 8 – 14) and the National Sleep Foundation stresses the important connection between our quality of sleep and our health. https://www.thensf.org/sleep-awareness-week/

At the Box Office: “I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2” still in the Top 10 (#8)

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/i-can-only-imagine-2-2026/

The 2026 Winter Paralympics in Northern Italy (Milano / Cortina) continue through Sunday, March 15. Over 600 para athletes will compete across six sports (79 medal events).

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/2026/03/06/2026-winter-paralympics-how-to-watch/89015052007/

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments through April 10.

All ages can apply for assistance. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

(Update from last night’s meeting) Davidson County Commissioners voted 4-2 to approve contractor’s bids (from grading to field lighting of the sportsplex project). Residents in Davidson County voiced their concerns during a public meeting about the proposed $61 million Southmont Sportsplex, arguing that the county cannot afford the project without burdening taxpayers, who are already facing rising property evaluations and the potential for higher taxes. The next commissioner’s meeting is scheduled for March 23, where the property assessment issue will be discussed again.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/davidson-county-southmont-sportplex-contracts-approved-commissioners/70688638

A 19-year-old driver has been charged in connection with Deputy Kaleb Mitchell’s death Saturday morning. Investigators say Bryan Castillo was driving a pickup truck at speeds of 100mph (in a 55-mph zone) while traveling south on Walnut Cove Road in Walkertown when Castillo crossed the center line and hit Mitchell’s patrol vehicle.

Castillo has been charged with second-degree murder.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said Mitchell leaves behind a 2-year-old child and a wife who is five months pregnant. Mitchell also had a brother who works at the sheriff’s office.Prayers for the Mitchell family. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/

Prank claims the life of a Georgia teacher…

Jason Hughes, a 40-year-old teacher at North Hall High School in Gainesville, died after being run over by a truck, driven by an 18-year-old student.

A group of five teens were toilet papering trees outside Jason’s home last Friday night (March 6). Hall County sheriff’s deputies said Hughes was run over after he tripped and fell into the road as the teens were driving away from the scene.

The teens actually tried to help Hughes before first responders arrived.

An 18-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving in connection with the teacher’s death.

He and the four other teens are facing additional charges.

Laura Hughes (Jason’s wife), also a teacher at the school, sharing with local news outlets that Jason knew the teens were coming and was not going outside to confront the students; saying he “was excited and waiting to catch them in the act.” Laura added that she and her family would support seeing “the charges dropped for all involved.”

“This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students.

This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.” -Laura Hughes

https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com/2026/03/07/hall-county-man-dies-after-being-run-over-by-pick-up-truck-sheriff-says/

A GoFundMe has been launched to support the Hughes family.

Please keep Laura and her 2 young boys (and the teens) in your prayers.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-jason-hughes-support-his-family-4zzkn

“Get rid of your bitterness, anger, and hatred. Be kind to each other, sympathetic, forgiving each other as God has forgiven you through Christ”

Ephesians 4:31-32 God’s Word Translation