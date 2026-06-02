Triad Honor Flight planned for this Wednesday (June 3)

Another Triad Honor Flight is planned for this Wednesday (June 3).

A plane load of local military veterans (age 65 and up) will depart PTI, fly to Washington D.C. and spend the day sightseeing and reminiscing.

The public is invited to attend both the send-off and the hero’s welcome home.

Send-Off Ceremony: 5:30am – 7:30am for the 8am departure.

Welcome Home Celebration: Arrive at 7pm for the 8:15 PM flight arrival.

https://www.triadhonorflight.org/

Note: Parking at PTI is free for this event (use the Economy Lot).

Shuttles will be available for the evening celebration. https://flyfrompti.com/