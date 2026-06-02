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Home World Relief Triad awareness event Tuesday night

World Relief Triad awareness event Tuesday night

wbfj-verne
June 2, 2026

June is Refugee Awareness month

Celebrating the refugee in our community.

World Relief Triad presenting a theological conversation on Immigration.

“From stranger to neighbor” featuring Jon Musser with World Relief Triad TONIGHT  (June 2) from 7pm – 8:30pm at First Alliance Church on Pope Road in Winston-Salem.   https://www.facebook.com/WorldReliefTriad

Jesus saying to his disciples, “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me” Matthew 25:35

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