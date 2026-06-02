Tuesday News June 02, 2026

June is Refugee Awareness month

Celebrating the refugee in our community.

World Relief Triad presenting a theological conversation on Immigration.

“From stranger to neighbor” featuring Jon Musser with World Relief Triad TONIGHT (June 2) from 7pm – 8:30pm at First Alliance Church on Pope Road in Winston-Salem. https://www.facebook.com/WorldReliefTriad

Jesus saying to his disciples, “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me” Matthew 25:35

Power outage in Stokes county this morning.

Superior Court cancelled for the day and will resume Wednesday morning at 9:30am.

District Court cancelled and will resume on Wednesday at 9:00am.

The Clerk’s Office will also be closed today. If you are planning to come to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office today, please call the office before coming to make sure we are open. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064701905151

Stanley Cup Final: The Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Vegas Golden Knights.

Game one TONIGHT in Raleigh (Game 2 will also be in Raleigh).

Watch locally on ABC-45 at 8pm.

https://www.wral.com/sports/hurricanes-vs-montreal-game-five-eastern-conference-final-lenovo-center-may-2026/

Regal Summer Movie Express 2026

Family movies available for just $1 during the summer.

Regal’s Summer Movie Express runs June 1 through August 13 starting at 11am Monday through Thursday at all participating theatres

https://www.regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express

Another Triad Honor Flight is planned for this Wednesday (June 3).

A plane load of local military veterans (age 65 and up) will depart PTI, fly to Washington D.C. and spend the day sightseeing and reminiscing. https://www.triadhonorflight.org/

The public is invited to attend both the send-off and the hero’s welcome home.

Send-Off Ceremony: 5:30am – 7:30am for the 8am departure.

Welcome Home Celebration: Arrive at 7pm for the 8:15 PM flight arrival.

Note: Parking at PTI is free for this event (use the Economy Lot).

Shuttles will be available for the evening celebration. https://flyfrompti.com/

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross is looking to overcome the summer slump. Scheduled blood donations have dropped, but the demand for blood during the summer months remains the same! https://abcnews4.com/news/local/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, June 2…

Guilford Tech Community College in Jamestown 9:30am – 2pm

Trinity United Methodist Church in Lexington = 10am – 2pm

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro = 2pm – 7pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Colonial Baptist Church in Trinity = 3pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Free Healthcare Clinic coming to East Bend this weekend (June 6 +7)

All services are free, no ID required.

First-come, first-served basis, until capacity is reached.

This free RAM Clinic is hosted by South Oak Ridge Baptist Church.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is offering a free, comprehensive dental, vision, and medical clinic at Forbush Middle School located on Falcon Road in East Bend – for 2 days only – this Saturday and Sunday (June 6-7). This upcoming clinic will provide dental, vision, and medical care to those who need it most.

For more information, to volunteer or donate, please call 865-579-1530 or visit www.ramusa.org

Patients visit the Facebook Event for this free clinic at https://www.facebook.com/share/1JAAtpJT8U/

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: A section of Ebert Road is CLOSED between Swaim Road and Brookhill Drive through June 19.

Crews are replacing a failing drainage pipe under the road.

*a DETOUR is in place at old Salisbury Road and Pope Road.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_6241d8ed-24cd-48a3-bbe0-aaac5422b0bb.html

Novant Health has officially completed its acquisition of the Community Hospital of Stokes. The acquisition process began in 2024, when the Stokes County Board of Commissioners initiated a search for a new healthcare partner to purchase or lease and operate the county-owned hospital, according to the Triad Business Journal.

https://www.bizjournals.com/triad/news/2026/06/01/novant-health-acquisition-stokes-county-hospital.html

New Wallburg Lions Club gets charter

Presentation of its charter during ceremonies on May 26 at Wallburg Town Hall. The club was presented its charter by Lions International director Gary Steele of Rowan Count. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/new-wallburg-lions-club-gets-charter/

‘Toasted’ on N. Liberty Street in downtown Winston-Salem has officially closed as of June 1. The shop which opened in 2025 specialized in toasted sandwiches such as grilled cheese, BLTs, Italian subs and Reubens.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/article_693

Deep Discount in June (Clark Howard)

Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale (Mid-June?)

Yankee Candle semi-annual sale (up to 75% off candles, wax melts, air fresheners)

Workout wear and gear. People tend to buy this stuff in spring when the weather first gets warmer, and now it’s time for retailers to clear out what’s left.

Amazon Prime Day is happening in June this year instead of July.

*Likely the second or third week of the month.

Food stuff

June 6 is National Doughnut Day

June 21 marks the beginning of summer. Free scoop of ice cream at some chains.

National Eyewear Day (June 6)

National Sunglasses Day (June 27)

Father’s Day (June 21) Clearance. You can typically find deals after June 21. https://clark.com/save-money/june-deals/