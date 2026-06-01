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Free Healthcare Clinic coming to East Bend June 6 +7

wbfj-verne
June 1, 2026

Free Healthcare Clinic coming to East Bend this weekend (June 6 +7)

All services are free, no ID required.

First-come, first-served basis, until capacity is reached.

This free RAM Clinic is hosted by South Oak Ridge Baptist Church.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is offering a free, comprehensive dental, vision, and medical clinic at Forbush Middle School located on Falcon Road in East Bend – for 2 days only – this Saturday and Sunday (June 6-7). This upcoming clinic will provide dental, vision, and medical care to those who need it most.

For more information, to volunteer or donate, please call 865-579-1530 or visit www.ramusa.org

Patients visit the Facebook Event for this free clinic at https://www.facebook.com/share/1JAAtpJT8U/

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