Monday News June 01, 2026

Today is Pen Pal day…Milk day…Olive Oil day…Flip-a-Coin day. Today is also, ‘Say something NICE day’.

Summer begins June 21…

The man accused of shooting two Carroll County deputies on Friday (fatally wounding one) is now in custody in Surry County, awaiting extradition back to Carroll County. The Carroll County Sheriff says the second deputy who was shot is back at home in good condition.

Unfortunately, Deputy Logan Utt was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/suspect-accused-of-shooting-carroll-county-deputies-killing-one-arrested/71452552

***The community continues to rally around the Utt family (Logan’s wife, KT, and their 2 small children). “Anything is appreciated especially your prayers!”

If you’d like to help support the family through this difficult time go to our website wbfj.fm. https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/gee8z3

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday, June 1…

Stallings Memorial Baptist in Salisbury = 11:30am – 4pm

Central Methodist Church in Denton = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 20 years after a Game 5 win Friday night!! The Canes will host Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Raleigh against the Vegas Golden Knights. Game 1 is Tuesday (June 2).

https://www.wral.com/sports/hurricanes-vs-montreal-game-five-eastern-conference-final-lenovo-center-may-2026/

Hurricane Preparedness in North Carolina

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, 2026.

Hurricane Helene (Sept. 26, 2024) reminded us of how unpredictable weather can be, even with the best technology.

Stay informed: Keep a battery powered radio handy in your kit tuned to WBFJ.

Learn more about: making a plan, building a preparedness kit and ways to get information. www.readyforsyth.org

Hurricane Preparedness from the National Weather Service https://www.noaa.gov/hurricane-prep

**Leigha Cordell, with the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Emergency Management Team, gives some timely tips on being prepared during severe weather including Hurricanes!

Listen now: https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/hurricane-preparedness-in

The Best-Selling Car in America the Year You Graduated High School

(Car and Driver)

https://www.caranddriver.com/features/g24403577/best-selling-car-annually/?

BTW: Verne graduated High School in 1984 = Chevrolet Cavalier

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

A section of Ebert Road is CLOSED between Swaim Road and Brookhill Drive through June 19. Crews are replacing a failing drainage pipe under the road.

*a DETOUR is in place at old Salisbury Road and Pope Road.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_6241d8ed-24cd-48a3-bbe0-aaac5422b0bb.html

“Don’t let the excitement of youth cause you to forget your Creator.

Honor him in your youth before you grow old…” Ecclesiastes 12:1 NLT

Free Healthcare Clinic Coming to East Bend (June 6 +7)

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is offering a free, comprehensive dental, vision, and medical clinic at Forbush Middle School located on Falcon Road in East Bend – for 2 days only – this Saturday and Sunday (June 6-7). This upcoming clinic will provide dental, vision, and medical care to those who might otherwise go without these essential services.

All services are free, no ID required.

First-come, first-served basis, until capacity is reached.

This free RAM Clinic is hosted by South Oak Ridge Baptist Church.

For more information on the upcoming RAM Clinic, including how to volunteer or donate, please call 865-579-1530 or visit www.ramusa.org

Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this free clinic at https://www.facebook.com/share/1JAAtpJT8U/

Tips to stay cool, lower your bill and conserving energy

*Run appliances like your dish washer, clothes washer + dryer during the morning or late evening. Use COLD water when washing clothes.

*Operate your ceiling fan (in the counter clockwise direction during the summer).

*Keep curtains and blinds CLOSED on the sunny side of your home.

*Set your thermostat (AC) to the ‘highest’ comfortable setting. Source: Duke Energy

BTW: The US Department of Energy recommends setting your home thermostat to 78 degrees to optimize energy use and save money!

https://clark.com/homes-real-estate/best-thermostat-setting-summer/?

Happy 46th birthday: Cable News Network (or CNN) launched its first live broadcast (5pm) on June 1, 1980.