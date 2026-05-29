Friday News May 29, 2026

Beautiful ‘final’ weekend of May!!

Final day for students: Davidson, Stokes and Wilkes county schools.

Today is Paper Clip day…Composting day…Digestive Health day

Today is also ‘Heat Awareness’ Day

Tips to stay cool, lower your bill and conserving energy

*Run appliances like your dish washer, clothes washer + dryer during the morning or late evening. Use COLD water when washing clothes.

*Operate your ceiling fan (in the counter clockwise direction during the summer).

*Keep curtains and blinds CLOSED on the sunny side of your home.

*Set your thermostat (AC) to the ‘highest’ comfortable setting. Source: Duke Energy

BTW: The US Department of Energy recommends setting your home thermostat to 78 degrees to optimize energy use and save money! https://clark.com/homes-real-estate/best-thermostat-setting-summer/?

Study: Color matters when it comes to children’s swimwear and reducing drowning. Various swimwear colors were tested in 18 inches of lake water during partly sunny conditions by ALIVE Solutions. Their finding…

Top choices for safety: neon pink + neon orange

Worst colors for safety: white + light blue for swimwear

*Drowning is one of the leading causes of death globally.

https://www.today.com/parents/color-test-kids-swimsuits-show-best-colors-are-neon-t219805

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Friday, May 29…

Flat Rock Baptist Church in Hamptonville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Local baseball: Winston-Salem Dash vs the Rome Emperors

First pitch: tonight and Saturday night at 6:30pm. Sunday at 2pm.

The Dash at home thru Sunday (May 31). https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

Join the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for ‘Pups and Popsicles’ this Saturday

from 11 – 2pm at Tanglewood Park (at the Shell).

It’s a FREE, family-friendly event featuring live demonstrations with the K-9 team!

*Plus, food trucks and local vendors. https://www.facebook.com/GOFCSONC

CrossMovement Dance ‘worship recital’ happening this Saturday at the

Smith Civic Center in Uptown Lexington. Free, open to everyone.

Check their Facebook page for specific times and ages performing.

*Younger ages for the afternoon at 1pm and 4pm…teen and adult worship at 7pm.

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

A section of Ebert Road is now CLOSED between Swaim Road and Brookhill Drive through June 19. Crews are replacing a failing drainage pipe under the road.

*a DETOUR is in place at old Salisbury Road and Pope Road.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_6241d8ed-24cd-48a3-bbe0-aaac5422b0bb.html

Bibles for the Nations update…

We are 70% to our GOAL Just 300 Bibles to make our goal of 1,000 Bibles sent.

FYI: That’s 15 listeners sending 20 Bibles at $100.

Pray and Give! $5 dollars sends one Bible…$60 dollars sends 12 Bibles!

Call 1-800 YES-WORD or clink the link on our website, wbfj.fm…and Thank You.

For over 80 years, Bible League International has been serving under-resourced churches by providing God’s Word in a way that people can read and understand.

Elite Flight Academy is hosting an Open House this Saturday, from 10 AM to Noon at the Davidson County Airport in Lexington.

Thinking about learning to fly? This is your chance to see it up close.

Tour aircraft, meet instructors, and get a firsthand look at what it takes to become a pilot. Lots of Door Prizes, including a grand prize of two Discovery Flights.

Plus, Yarborough’s famous hot cinnamon buns and fresh coffee!

RSVP to info@eliteflightacademy.com

*Elite Flight Academy is located at 1673 Aviation Way in Lexington.

Calling all Winston-Salem centenarian residents!

Mayor Joines is recognizing citizens 100 years of age and older, in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. Nominate someone by June 1…

https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Mayors-Office-57/Citizen-Recognition-of-100-YearOld-Citiz-308?

UPDATE: Sowing Strong Community Picnic planned for this Saturday has been moved to June 27 (due to last weekend’s rainfall.) All are welcome.

$5 dollar donation per person. Located in Pine Hall (Forsyth / Stokes line).

Remember to bring your favorite homemade dessert to share on June 27.

Text to RSVP (336) 480-5874 www.sowingstrong.org

*Sowing Strong is our WBFJ Ministry of the month for May.