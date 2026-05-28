Thursday News May 28, 2026

Above normal temperatures today. Stay hydrated.

Final day for students in Elkin City Schools

Today is (national) Hamburger Day

Deals at most of the burger places today, you’ll need their App for the best deals.

https://www.wral.com/consumer/hamburger-day-may-2026/

It’s art!! ‘Dandelion’ sculptures were installed along Salem Parkway overnight.

The new ‘dandelion sculpture project’, featuring a 40-foot ‘dandelion puff’ rising near the Peters Creek Parkway interchange, as well as a pair of towering 12-foot yellow dandelion bouquets were installed on both sides of the Church Street bridge over Salem Parkway in downtown Winston-Salem. Source: City of Winston-Salem https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_097523ca-b3b0-4bbf-af93-67d091a62ac2.html?utm

Lexington Strong! More than a week after a devastating fire tore through a block of uptown Lexington, a stretch of Main Street remains closed as city officials continue to assess the safety of the damaged structures. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/portion-of-main-street-remains-closed-in-lexington-as-officials-assess-collapse-risk-after-devastating/article_bcea2d59-e13f-573b-9d82-b5fb69888d33.html

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, May 28, 2026

College Park Baptist Church on Polo Road in Winston-Salem = 9am – 6pm

Trellis Supportive Care on Hospice Lane (Winston Salem) = 11:30am – 3:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Local Baseball: Winston-Salem Dash vs the Rome Emperors

First pitch at 6:30pm.

The Dash at home thru Sunday (May 31). https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

May is Melanoma Awareness Month

About 1 in 50 Americans will be diagnosed with Melanoma in their lifetime.

Yet, melanoma is one of the most preventable cancers.

Only 50% of individuals regularly use sunscreen when outdoors

Just 38% of us wear sunscreen during ‘everyday activities’

*Confusion about sunscreen and misunderstanding of daily sun exposure is making prevention more difficult, according to a survey by the Melanoma Research Alliance. https://www.curemelanoma.org/

Protect your skin. Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside.

*Re-apply every two hours. Check out the EWG Healthy Living App that compares sunscreen (and much more) or their website at https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

A section of Ebert Road is CLOSED between Swaim Road and Brookhill Drive

Crews are replacing a failing drainage pipe under the road.

Expect the closure through June 19.

*Detour: Old Salisbury Road and Pope Road.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_6241d8ed-24cd-48a3-bbe0-aaac5422b0bb.html