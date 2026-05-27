Rabies awareness
May 27, 2026
Be aware of your surroundings.
Never approach stray animals…
Learn more about Rabies awareness
Charles Cahill , Forsyth County Health Department, joined Wally and Verne on the WBFJ Morning Show.
Listen now…
Previous Post « American Red Cross: Local blood drives (May 28 – June 2, 2026)
Next Post
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.