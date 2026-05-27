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Home Rabies awareness

Rabies awareness

wbfj-verne
May 27, 2026

Be aware of your surroundings.

Never approach stray animals…
Learn more about Rabies awareness

Charles Cahill , Forsyth County Health Department, joined Wally and Verne on the WBFJ Morning Show.

Listen now…

 

 

 

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